The best Cyber Monday gaming deals under $25

Some bargains are just better than others. The best Cyber Monday gaming deals below $25 are evidence of that, offering a whole lot of value for well below retail price. Whether you're keen for some PS5 Cyber Monday deals or have been pondering picking up some new accessories for your Nintendo Switch, we've got you covered.

This list comprises not only some of the best Cyber Monday gaming deals, but the cheapest ones at that. We've scoured the length and breadth of popular retail sites in search of the tastiest bargains to satisfy your sweet tooth for all things gaming, no matter your console of choice. Bear in mind the deals below will largely appeal to the Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation crowd. If you're in the market for some new computer gear, you'd best check out our Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals instead. For now though, here's a roundup of the best Cyber Monday gaming deals below $25 that we think are worth your time.

Switch Cyber Monday deals under $25

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope | $59.99 $14.99 at Best Buy

Save $45 - The Mario spinoff that released just last year is now available for its lowest-ever price at just under $15. If you're a fan of the famous plumber, like Rabbids, or you're keen on turn-based strategy games, this is well worth snapping up for less. Buy it if: ✅ You like turn-based strategy

✅ You enjoyed the original game

✅ You don't want to spend too much Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer more action in your Mario games Price Check: Walmart: OOS | Amazon: OOS



Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time | $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - If you've been holding out on experiencing the latest Crash Bandicoot game, you can now pick it up at half price right now. We don't see this one drop below $30 all that often, so it's worth considering while the offer lasts. Buy it if: ✅ You're a fan of the original series

✅ You enjoy side-scrolling platformers Don't buy it if: ❌ You want an easier game Price Check: Amazon: $31.38 | Walmart: $35.40

SanDisk 128GB memory card | £34.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Save $22 - If you're in need of more storage space on your Switch, you can't go wrong with the SanDisk UHS-I card, especially when it's just a matter of cents off the lowest price we've seen this going for right now. Buy it if: ✅ You're buying for a new console

✅ You need additional storage

Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have lots of games for the console Price Check: Walmart $20.25| Best Buy $12.99



Game organizer and charging dock | £39.99 $23.99 at Walmart

Save $16 - This is the cheapest this Switch game organizer with a built-in charging station has ever been by our research, so if you've been on the lookout for a stylish way to present and organize Buy it if: ✅ You're running out of room for all your games

✅ You collect physical media and want to show it off Don't buy it if: ❌ All your games are digital Price Check: Amazon $23.99 (Prime exclusive)

LED Switch Pro controller | £39.99 $20.99 at Amazon

Save $19 - This one is a Prime exclusive offer, but it brings this LED Switch Pro controller down to its lowest-ever price at almost $20 off. Check out the Walmart link below to get it for just a couple of bucks more if you happen not to be a Prime member. Buy it if: ✅ You love the 90s aesthetic

✅ Joy-Cons make your wrists hurt (same here) Don't buy it if: ❌ The flashing lights will distract you Price Check: Walmart $22.99

PS4 and PS5 Cyber Monday deals under $25

Far Cry 6 | $39.99 $14.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - If you're on the lookout for a big sprawling adventure you can tuck into for less, this is a fantastic saving on Far Cry 6. And if you've been wanting to play the latest installment, this Cyber Monday deal taking $25 off the price tag signals the perfect time to snap it up. Buy it if: ✅ You missed out on release

✅ You're after a budget collection filler

✅ You enjoy open-world action games Don't buy it if: ❌ You're looking for a brand-new experience Price Check: Amazon: $28.99 | Walmart: $38.99

Kena: Bridge of Spirits | $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is a record-low price for Kena: Bridge of Spirits, so if you've been looking to try out this delightful adventure, this offer is worth a look, with a hearty saving off the usual cost. Buy it if: ✅ You like colorful platformers

✅ You appreciate physical extras Don't buy it if: ❌ You've already got a big backlog

❌ You've got access to the PS Plus Game Catalog Price check: Walmart: $49.99 | Best Buy: OOS

It Takes Two (PS4) | $39.99 $23.03 at Amazon

Save $20 - It Takes Two's PS4 version is currently up for grabs for just $23 bucks on Amazon and at Walmart right now. It's a fantastic game if you're looking for a co-op adventure, and considering it's just a dollar up from its lowest price ever, this is a great Cyber Monday gaming offer that won't cost the world. Buy it if: ✅ You have a player two ready

✅ You enjoy puzzle platforming Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer solo adventures Price Check: Walmart: $23.04

Dying Light 2 (PS5/PS4) | $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - This is the cheapest we've ever seen Dying Light 2 for PS4 and PS5, and considering what a truly sprawling game it is, it deserves to be top of your Cyber Monday shopping list when it comes to sweet gaming deals. Buy it if: ✅ You loved the first game

✅ Dead Island 2 was a 2023 highlight of yours

✅ You own either a PS4 or PS5 Don't buy it if: ❌ First-person melee makes you motion-sick Price Check: Amazon: $19.99 (PS4 only | Walmart: $19.99 (PS4 only)

Stray (PS5) | $39.99 $24.99 at Walmart

Save $10 - At just two bucks off its lowest price ever, this stunning action adventure from the third-person perspective of an intrepid ginger kitty is an absolute steal this Cyber Monday. It's just one cent off our $25 cut-off, so it counts, ok? Buy it if: ✅ You never got to play on PC or Xbox

✅ You love cats

✅ Exploration and storytelling trumps combat for you Don't buy it if: ❌ Fair warning: the cat can die Price Check: Amazon: $24.99 | BestBuy: $31.99

Xbox Cyber Monday deals under $25

Minecraft Legends | $39.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Save $23 - This is the best saving we've seen on Minecraft Legends so far. With $23 off the normal price tag, this is a record low and a solid offer if you've been wanting to experience the strategy Minecraft spin-off that came out this year. Buy it if: ✅ You don't have Game Pass

✅ You want a new Minecraft campaign

✅ You play with friends Don't buy it if: ❌ You have Game Pass Price Check: Best Buy: $24.99 | Walmart: $32.99



Razer Xbox controller charging dock | $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $24 - This magnetic charging stand for your Xbox Series X controller is the cheapest we've ever seen it by a wide margin and comes in a range of colors to suit your tastes. Buy it if: ✅ Your controllers are always running out of juice

✅ You're a sucker for aesthetics and matching colors

✅ You want a display piece with functionality Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't use your Xbox that much Price Check: Walmart: $54.99

Sonic Origins Plus | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This collection of remastered original Sonic games just came out this year, and it's already been slashed by more than half price for Cyber Monday. Buy it if: ✅ You love the little blue hedgehog

✅ You've never played the original games Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer your original copies Price Check: Best Buy: $19.99 | Walmart: $34.99

Thymesia (XSX)| $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This gruesome action RPG only came out a year ago, and it's now cheaper than ever on Xbox Series X thanks to this Cyber Monday gaming offer. At well below $25 and at an all-time low price point, we don't expect it to drop much more than that for quite some time. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed Bloodborne and Lies of P

✅ You've played Souls games and enjoy the grind Don't buy it if: ❌ You're a Souslike newbie Price Check: Best Buy: $29.99 (sold out) | Microsoft: $29.99 | Walmart: $22.62

Cyberpunk 2077 (Xbox One)| $59.99 $20 at Amazon

Save $40 - This is the cheapest we've ever seen CD Projekt Red's futuristic RPG, so if you're still an Xbox One player and never got around to experiencing it, this Cyber Monday game deal is the one for you. Buy it if: ✅ You love a dystopian setting

✅ You were holding off for the bugfixes Don't buy it if: ❌ You have RPG fatigue Price Check: Best Buy: $59.99 | Walmart: $29.97

Microsoft fans should check out our picks of the best Cyber Monday Xbox deals for the cheapest bundles available right now. If Apple products are more your speed, there will be something for you amid the best Cyber Monday iPad deals for sure. Finally, there are some sweet Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals for anyone interested in gaming of the non-video variety.