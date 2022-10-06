Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals 2022 - how to prepare for the sales

The Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals are on the way, and although Pokemon card discounts are rare, but there have been some serious savings in the past... especially on bundles.

The trend of boxsets and tins going on sale as part of the Cyber Monday Pokemon deals will hopefully continue this year, with several bundles offering a lot for the price tag. Just don't expect the offers to last long; because offers on the TCG are so unusual, they'll get snapped up fast.

It's easy to see why. As we near the Holiday season, Pokemon card boxsets make great gifts for newcomers looking to jump into the world of TCG, as well as long-time players who want to add to their extensive collections. These Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals offer great options as a result, so it'll be a good time to pick them up for less.

Below, we've put together some advice and tips on everything you can expect to see when it comes to offers on Pokemon cards during the sales event.

Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals - FAQs

When do the Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals start? You can expect this year's Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals to take place on November 28 - they occur on the Monday after Black Friday. But don't think the offers will be limited to Monday, though. Cyber Monday deals begin as soon as Black Friday is over, and they run until the end of November (if not early December).

Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals - what to expect

Boxsets usually get the lion's share of savings during any sale; in fact, you don't tend to see individual blisters being reduced in most Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals (GameStop was one of the exceptions last year, as it offered a very generous discount on a second product if you bought any Pokemon cards during Black Friday). As such, keep an eye on the larger packs when the sale begins.

The Trading Card Game rarely sees a big discount

Just don't get your hopes up too much. The Trading Card Game rarely sees a big discount at the best of times (it's one of the best card games and knows it, after all), so we shouldn't expect truly massive savings in the Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals. However, this also means that any reduction is a big deal and is worth considering. A small saving is probably the most we can expect, but it's better than nothing.

Pokemon Battle Academy is one of the few boxsets not to follow this rule. The starter set is always being reduced, and we don't expect that to change during Cyber Monday. Keep an eye on it this November if you're a newcomer to the game.

Last year's best Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals

(opens in new tab) Pokemon TCG Celebrations Deluxe Pin Collection | $19.99 at GameStop

Even though this isn't discounted, these boxset collections always offer up a lot for the price tag. This one, in particular, is part of the Celebrations expansion which has been selling like hot cakes with some fantastic cards in the set. This also includes a Pikachu pin and promo Zacian card.



(opens in new tab) Pokemon V Battle Deck - Victini vs Gardevoir | $43.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $4 - If you're newcomer who's looking to get into Pokemon cards, this TCG Battle Deck offered up a great starting point outside of Pokemon Academy.



(opens in new tab) Pokemon TCG: Celebrations Deluxe Pin Box 25th Anniversary & T-Shirt Bundle | £34.99 at Zavvi

Up for pre-order, this bundle gave you a lot for the price tag, with an excellent Celebrations pin set collection and a delightful Eevee t-shirt in one package. It made for a great gift last holiday season.



(opens in new tab) Pokemon Triple Booster Pack | £13 £10.40 at Argos

Save 20% - If you were after some more booster packs, Argos was offering up a great saving on three packs with the discount code TOYS20. The boosters varied, but you could get packs from different expansions including Chilling Reign, Sword and Shield, and Evolving Skies.

(opens in new tab) Pokemon TCG Elite Trainer Box Battle Styles | £42 £33.60 at Argos

Save 20% - The Elite trainer boxes pack a lot of goodies into one set, and we don't see them get discounts like this all that often. Over at Argos, you could pick up the Battle Styles set and save a little over £8 using the code TOYS20 at checkout.

(opens in new tab) Pokemon TCG: Celebrations Premium Pikachu V Max Figure Collection and Pikachu T-Shirt Bundle | £67.99 at Zavvi - As part of pre-order bundles over at Zavvi, you could get this fantastic bundle featuring the premium Celebrations box set that includes a Pikachu V Max figure. To top it all off, you also got a great Pikachu shirt.



