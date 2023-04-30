Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's Mogu enemies can "eat your XP"

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players think they've stumbled upon another bug, this one concerning the game's troll enemies, Mogu.

In some encounters, it seems the space troll can hit you so hard that if you die in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (opens in new tab), your XP will be sent flying, embedding itself in unreachable areas of the map so that Cal can't reach the marker.

In the day since the post was added to the game's subreddit (opens in new tab) page, dozens of players have come forward to say they, too, had encountered the issue and genuinely thought that it was part of the enemy's skills – and some are still trying to work out if it's the scripted Mogus that are the problem, or if there are one or two specific ones.

"Don't die to this troll, he eats your XP", warns u/slaymaker1907, adding: "seems to be a bug where if you die to this very particular troll, you can't get your XP back".

They're not alone with the issue, either; plenty of other players have commented on the thread to say they'd experienced the same problem, with one stating (opens in new tab) that for them, the "player death" marker was three meters below the surface of the map.

The jury's still out on whether this is an intentional enemy mechanic or a frustrating bug, but it seems the Mogu's ground attack is what's causing the issue. Hopefully, developer Respawn will comment on the issue soon (thanks, TheGamer (opens in new tab)).

Another unhappy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fan has taken to social media to share what they say is a "major game-breaking bug" (opens in new tab) which seems to be affecting both PS5 and Xbox Series X players.

EA recently confirmed that it is "aware that Star Wars Jedi Survivor isn't performing to [its] standards" for PC players (opens in new tab), and says it's an issue that's mostly affecting players with "high-end machines or certain specific configurations".

In a statement posted to the EA Star Wars Twitter, the Jedi team said it was committed to "fixing these issues as soon as possible", offering "thanks and apologies to any of [its] players experiencing these issues".

It's just of several issues currently plaguing the beleaguered title. So far, thousands of players who have left unhappy reviews (opens in new tab) on the game's Steam page (opens in new tab), leading to a "mixed" aggregate score from all the reviews submitted thus far.

"It's the confidence to unabashedly lean on what's come before that lets Star Wars Jedi: Survivor become its own excellent version of something new," we wrote in the GamesRadar+ Star Wars Jedi Survivor review (opens in new tab).