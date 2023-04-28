Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is bad news for good PCs, EA admits

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been taking a beating for its poor performance on launch, and after a backlash from Steam users, EA has acknowledged that the issues are particularly bad on PC.

"We are aware that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn't performing to our standards for a percentage of our PC players, in particular those with high-end machines or certain specific configurations," EA says in a tweet. "For example, players using cutting-edge, multi-threaded chipsets designed for Windows 11 were encountering problems on Windows 10, or high-end GPUs coupled with lower-performing CPUs also saw unexpected frame loss. Rest assured, we are working to address these cases quickly."

The devs say they're working to provide patches "as soon as possible," but warn that given how varied PC hardware is, it will take a significant amount of testing to ensure that updates don't cause more problems than they solve. They plan to "share update timing as soon as it is available."

Jedi: Survivor Steam reviews have been 'mostly negative' owing to - you guessed it - the game's poor performance. Console players have had slightly better luck, but only slightly, and EA was promising loads of patches even before the game launched. With all that frustration, the response from players (opens in new tab) to today's statement has not been particularly kind, with many feeling that it fails to acknowledge the problems on console and inadequately addresses how widespread the issues are on PC.

When the game works, it's great, as our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review can attest. It definitely does not disappoint on the weird little guy front.

