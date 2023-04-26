EA promises "weeks" of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor bug and performance fixes in what sounds like a warning

By Dustin Bailey
published

A day one patch is coming with more to follow

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
EA is promising - or perhaps warning - that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is in line for multiple patches over the next few weeks that will improve the game's performance and fix bugs.

"Our first patch will arrive on launch day across all platforms," EA says in a tweet. "In the weeks ahead, we’ll deploy patches that will fix bugs, improve performance, [and] add more accessibility features. Stay tuned for more updates!"

Reviews, including our own Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review, dropped today, and while our own Ali Jones - who played on PS5 - didn't note any egregious technical issues, other early players have flagged a range of concerns on both consoles and especially PC. Our friends at PC Gamer (opens in new tab) found that the performance on that version is downright "unacceptable" at points, with double-digit framerate drops around seemingly simple background loading.

It's worth noting that Jedi: Survivor reviewers played without the benefits of the day-one patch EA has promised, and it's possible that some of these issues may be alleviated by the time you actually get to play later this week. But that's standard practice with game reviews, and the fact that Jedi: Survivor - for all its apparently excellent qualities - is taking more criticism than most pre-release games for its performance issues is concerning.

EA's tweet is not directly responding to this criticism, but it's tough to see this promise of weeks of post-launch patches as anything but an effort to get out in front of problems with the game's performance. Here's hoping that the game runs decently at launch and these patches can make some big improvements mighty quickly. 

The Jedi: Survivor photo mode is already looking gorgeous.

