Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is getting a photo mode at launch

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will come equipped with a photo mode when it launches later this week.

While developer Respawn Entertainment had been quiet on the possibility of such a feature for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, that's all now changed. Yesterday, on April 25, the developer officially announced that a photo mode would be available for the sequel at launch later this week on April 28.

Photo Mode for #StarWarsJediSurvivor will be available at launch! Check out some of the photos @Respawn developers have captured in their playthroughs! 📸 pic.twitter.com/LZWTMyqAhgApril 25, 2023 See more

The tweet thread just above from the EA Star Wars account shows off some stunning screens of the new game. There's a Rancor shot, teasing an epic fight, as well as a sunlit shot of Cal and BD-1, and even a few ultra-wide shots thrown in for good measure.

Be warned that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has broken street date as of earlier this week, with copies making their way into players' hands. You'll want to be extra careful when checking online forums and other comment sections relating to Respawn's new game, just in case anyone's trying to spoil parts of Jedi: Survivor for others.

