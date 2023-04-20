Here's when you can pre-load Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Ahead of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's launch this month, publisher EA has revealed exactly when you'll be able to pre-load the game so that you can start surviving as soon as possible.

In a tweet (opens in new tab), EA confirmed the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-load times for PS5, Xbox Series X and S, the EA app, and Steam. EA and Steam platforms have a slight advantage, beginning on April 25 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST, while PlayStation and Xbox users can pre-load the game an hour later at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST.

For the uninitiated, pre-loading a game downloads and installs it before it officially launches, letting you jump into the game as soon as it unlocks without having to jump through any additional loops. Not every game lets you pre-load it, so when it's available it's a handy tool to save you some waiting time.

Now is absolutely the time to mention that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor requires a sithload of hard drive space - 155 GB on PC and only slightly less on new-gen consoles to be exact - so be prepared to move some stuff around if you don't have an SSD or external hard drive at the ready.

The good news is the game seems to have gone gold last week, which means it's safe to assume the April 28 launch date is definitely happening. In the meantime, you can prepare for Survivor's launch by booting up Fallen Order and kicking a boss to death just like this lightsaber-less Jedi.

