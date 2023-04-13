It looks like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has gone gold

It seems as though Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has finally gone gold ahead of launch this month.

Earlier today on April 13, several senior staff at developer Respawn began tweeting some vague messages of celebration. First is Blair Brown, senior producer on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, with the gif from The Lord of the Rings just below, indicating that his work on the new sequel is finally done.

The tweet was joined with responses from Jedi: Survivor design director Jason de Heras, and principal camera systems designer Chad Verrall. If all three senior developers are tweeting out celebratory messages as we bear down on Jedi: Survivor's launch, it's a pretty good indication that the sequel is finally across the finish line.

Considering Jedi: Survivor is due to launch in right around two weeks from now on April 28, this is fantastic news for both the dev team and fans looking forward to the new game. This is particularly welcome news after Jedi: Survivor was delayed by six weeks earlier this year, which developer Respawn said at the time was for "stability and polish."

We've already played Respawn's sequel for ourselves, and you can see what we thought of protagonist Cal's new adventure in our hefty Star Wars Jedi: Survivor preview. Speaking of the Jedi himself, players are already pledging allegiance to mullet Cal, after Respawn revealed players can customize the hero's look in the sequel and mix and match hairstyles.

One EA staffer recently clarified comments on the sequel, stating Jedi: Survivor does feature Coruscant as a planet, but don't expect it to be a huge open-world map.