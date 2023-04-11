Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will feature Coruscant - but don't expect it to be fully open-world

Fans previously thought the planet would be a "freely explorable open-world"

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to feature Coruscant, but it won't be a "freely explorable and open-world" like fans thought it was, according to EA.

Over the weekend, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order director Stig Asmussen appeared at Star Wars Celebration 2023 to reveal a final Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay trailer and more info about the upcoming game. During this talk, Asmussen confirmed that the planet Coruscant would appear in the sequel. 

Asmussen said (via IGN (opens in new tab)): "We're taking our Metroidvania approach a step further and [...] we're going to have Coruscant as well. I think there's been a lot of speculation on that," the director adds, "and [I'm] just confirming it here."

Since the topic of Coruscant came up whilst discussing the sequel's big, explorable worlds, fans came away with the impression that Coruscant would be "freely explorable" and "open-world". This was quickly cleared up by EA shortly after the presentation, though, in the form of a tweet from EA's communication lead for all things Star Wars, Andy McNamara. 

Quote tweeting a fan, McNamara said: "To be clear, Stig never claimed Coruscant was a 'freely explorable open-world.' He only confirmed it as one of the destinations in the game." The tweet continues: "[Star Wars Jedi:] Survivor has amazing planets to explore and our biggest environments to date but wanted to be clear on what was said." 

This wasn't the only big takeaway from the Star Wars Celebration 2023 panel, as Cal Kestis himself, aka actor Cameron Monaghan, made a brief but memorable appearance where it looks like he mostly talked about his love of ponchos before tossing the one he was wearing toward a group of Cal cosplayers (opens in new tab) in the crowd. 

Want to know what else happened last weekend? Take a look at our everything announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023 guide.  

