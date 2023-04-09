Star Wars Jedi Survivor drops one final gameplay trailer before launch - watch it now

EA has lifted the lid on what it calls the "final" gameplay trailer for its upcoming Star Wars adventure, Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

As part of Star Wars Celebration, EA has dropped a two-minute teaser for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (opens in new tab), the highly-anticipated sequel to Jedi Fallen Order. And you can check it out below:

The trailer is accompanied with the tease: "With the odds against him and his crew, Cal Kestis must take a stand against the brutal force of the Empire to survive. Star Wars Jedi Survivor - Available April 28."

The story of Cal Kestis is billed as "an epic new adventure" that takes place five years after the events of Fallen Order, and will "push Cal further than ever as he fights to protect the galaxy from descending into darkness".

If you can't get enough and would like to know more about Cal's world, the team also released a new interview with Respawn's Stig Asmussen (opens in new tab), too, which delves into the game's features, including new "companion" gameplay.

With the odds against him and his crew, Cal Kestis must take a stand against the brutal force of the Empire to survive. #StarWarsJediSurvivor - Available April 28. pic.twitter.com/hfGsIpI2d9April 9, 2023 See more

"This is a big deal for us," Asmussen says. "It's a huge step in the evolution of the game. We always are looking for new ways to tell story, and we wanted to make sure that we could carry some of these companions into gameplay. That's why we came up with a system called ‘Characters in Gameplay,’ and it's featured in the trailer.

"It's really about experiencing how Cal and his companions — like Bode Akuna, like Merrin — fight side by side together, how they solve puzzles, and negotiate the different planets that they're traveling to."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to PC and current-gen systems on April 28.

ICYMI, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has released its official PC specs (opens in new tab), and your hard drive will cry now EA has revealed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes up an eye-watering 155 GB of hard drive space on PC.

To put that into context, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's predecessor, Fallen Order, takes up just 55 GB on PC - yes, that's a whole 100 gigs fewer. Red Dead Redemption 2 asks for just 120 GB of your hard drive space, whilst even the latest Call of Duty, Modern Warfare 2 demands "just" 125 GB.