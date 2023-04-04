Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players are pledging allegiance to Mullet Cal

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will let players give protagonist Cal a full mullet, and fans are already in love with the idea.

Yesterday on April 4 saw a slate of new impressions for Respawn's sequel go live, including our huge Star Wars Jedi: Survivor preview. In the deluge of new info and footage, Reddit (opens in new tab) users latched onto character customization options for Cal, including a fantastic new mullet.

"Imma platinum this game with mullet Cal," writes one Reddit user. "Some of those customizations make Cal look right at home at any rural American truck stop," writes another Reddit user who definitely isn't pulling any punches when it comes to Cal's revamped looks.

The mullet look is honestly brilliant, and has somewhat predictably grabbed a lot of attention among Jedi: Survivor fans. Just look at the dedication from one creative user just below, for example, where Cal looks indisputably like Joe Danger (or just a massive space redneck).

When a grizzled new Cal was shown off last year for Jedi: Survivor, fans weren't immediately sold on the redesign. The customizable looks for our returning hero will definitely come as good news to that crowd then, even if some of the options will probably ruin any dramatic tension in cutscenes.

Respawn's sequel might have plenty of snazzy new features like new lightsaber colors and combat abilities, but right now it's mullet Cal that's winning over the hearts and minds of the people.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches later this month on April 28 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Alongside our new preview yesterday, we also revealed that Jedi: Survivor lets Cal keep his Fallen Order abilities, because Respawn wants the character to advance instead of going backwards.

Oh, and remember the adored BD-1 from Fallen Order? Jedi: Survivor turns the droid into a pair of binoculars now.