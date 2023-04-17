Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order player kicks a boss to death

Ahead of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor this month, one dedicated Fallen Order fan has beaten a boss without a lightsaber on the original's hardest difficulty.

The Ninth Sister, a former Jedi turned renegade in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, is one very tough customer. Add to that Jedi Grandmaster difficulty level, the toughest challenge on offer in Respawn's game, and you've got one of the hardest fights throughout the entire game.

One player, though, has somehow managed to best the boss on the hardest difficulty without using their lightsaber. If you were thinking this would be an elegant fight though, think again, because the player basically kicks the crap out of the Ninth Sister repeatedly.

Kicking the Ninth Sister might look like it takes merely four minutes, but that's because the video is actually fast forwarded in certain sections. It's probably more likely that the Ninth Sister has to suffer through 10 painstaking minutes of getting a foot to her ass.

Note that this feat takes place in Fallen Order's special arena combat mode, so it'd be interesting to note if this is possible in the full campaign. The Ninth Sister is probably hoping that isn't the case, though.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor finally launches next week on April 28 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. After some rampant speculation surrounding Coruscant in the sequel, one developer revealed the planet isn't open-world after all, but that doesn't mean it'll be any less enjoyable.

