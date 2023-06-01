Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland is definitely still happening, just delayed

Spider-Man 4 is definitely still in the works, according to producer Amy Pascal. The movie franchise, which stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, has been delayed by the ongoing writers’ strike.

"Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are," Pascal told Variety on the red carpet for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. "We’re in the process, but with the writers' strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started."

This is the first major update on the movie in a few months after Kevin Feige said back in February that they had the idea in place. "All I will say is that we have the story," the Marvel boss told Entertainment Weekly. "We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now."

Currently, there are no Spider-Man movies planned as part of the Marvel Phase 5 or even the Marvel Phase 6 slate either. But given that Spider-Man: No Way Home was the highest-grossing film of the pandemic era, it seems Sony won’t be letting go of this franchise just yet.

It would certainly be interesting to see what Marvel has planned with Holland’s Spider-Man next though, after the events of No Way Home. As you’ll recall, he let Doctor Strange wipe him from the memories of his loved ones (and everyone else on Earth), meaning that no one knows he’s the friendly neighborhood Spidey anymore.

Elsewhere, on the Across The Spider-Verse red carpet, Pascal also teased some other big plans for the Spidey universe on the way. She confirmed that both a Spider-Woman and live-action Miles Morales movie are in the works. "You’ll see all of it," she said. "It’s all happening." While her fellow producer Avi Arad also teased moviegoers will see the former "sooner than you expect."

