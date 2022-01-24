Spider-Man: No Way Home now the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to shatter box-office records. The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has crossed the $1.69 billion mark at the international box office.

That's would have been an amazing accomplishment without a pandemic ongoing, but considering there hasn't been a movie since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to break the billion barrier, No Way Home's selling an extraordinary number of tickets around the world.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has overtaken the previous number six movie of all time, Jurassic World ($1.67 billion), and leapt over The Lion King ($1.662 billion). The Spidey sequel has now made $970.1 million at the international box office and, according to Deadline, should pass the $1 billion mark soon. And that's without the movie being released in China.

No Way Home may struggle to get into the top five highest-grossing movies of all time. Avengers: Infinity War made $2.048 billion, which puts it $300 million ahead of Peter Parker's multiverse adventure. Without a China release in the diary, No Way Home may have to settle for sixth.

Elsewhere, Sing 2 continues to hold strong, so far making $241.2 million globally. Scream has grossed $85 million and The King's Man has made $105.3 million.

Meanwhile, the MCU is set to get even busier in the near future. The next movie will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which looks set to break the multiverse even more. Check out our guides to Marvel Phase 4 for all the latest on the superhero saga.