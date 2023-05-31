Spider-Man producers tease live-action Miles Morales movie and animated Spider-Woman feature

Two Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producers are teasing a live-action movie based on Miles Morales as well as an animated Spider-Woman feature-length project.

Variety spoke with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producer Amy Pascal at the long-awaited sequel's premiere in Los Angeles. Regarding a live-action Miles Morales flick and an animated Spider-Woman movie, the latter of which has been rumored since Olivia Wilde signed up to direct a female-centric Marvel project, Pascal said, "You'll see all of it," adding, "It's all happening."

Producer Avi Arad also said we're getting a Spider-Woman movie "sooner than you expect," and added, "I cannot tell you yet, but it's coming."

Spider-Woman is the alter ego of various characters in the Spider-verse including Gwen Stacy, Mary Jane Watson, and Jessica Drew. The Gwen Stacy and Jessica Drew versions of Spider-Woman are featured in Across the Spider-Verse, voiced again by Hailee Steinfeld and Issa Rae respectively.

It's unclear if Steinfeld is reprising the role for the animated Spider-Woman movie, but it sounds like she's up for the job if asked. "This is like my dream job, sign me up over and over again," she said. "I got to be comfortable! And it's a dream to be in a space that feels so comfortable but also creative and free and just exciting to be a part of."

Following its red carpet premiere, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on June 2. It was delayed out of 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

