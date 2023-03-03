New Across The Spider-Verse image gives another look at Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099

A new Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse image gives a fresh look at Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O’Hara. The character voiced by Oscar Isaac was briefly introduced in the post-credits scene of the first movie.

Sharing a snap of O’Hara running across some sort of bridge with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) in pursuit, the official Spider-Verse account tweeted: "See more sides of Miguel O'Hara when Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse is exclusively in theaters June 2."

See more sides of Miguel O'Hara when Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse is exclusively in theaters June 2. pic.twitter.com/aSoL5htT3cMarch 2, 2023 See more

The futuristic wall-crawler will play a big part in the upcoming sequel, after taking center stage in the movie’s trailer. We don’t know too much yet about what role he’ll play but it seems he’s jumped through the multiverse and he’s not best pleased with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore).

The official synopsis reads: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

