All the Spider-Man variants we can name in the Across the Spider-Verse trailer

By George Marston
published

That's just... so many Spider-People. How many do you recognize?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse still
(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

A new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse takes Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Peter Parker into a whole new Multiverse of Spider-heroes, including dozens of individual characters.

And as you may imagine, a good number of those heroes come straight from comics - over 40 of them, by our count. 

We pored over each frame of the Across the Spider-Verse trailer, identifying all the Spider-heroes we could, and making our best guesses at others that seem to be at least inspired by known Spider-characters from comics.

Here's a gallery of each hero with a corresponding number from the list below:

1. Mayday Parker/Spider-Girl

First appearance: What If? #105 (1997)

Peter Parker and Mary Jane's superhero daughter from an alt-future.

2. Future Foundation (gender-swap)

First appearance: FF#1 (2011)

Peter Parker's costume from when he was part of the Future Foundation/Fantastic Four, but seemingly on a version of Spider-Woman (though a Spider-Man wearing it also shows up later, on the same screen).

3. Spider-Armor MK II

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #656 (2011)

Bulletproof suit worn by Peter Parker when his Spider-Sense was malfunctioning.

4. Anti-Kingpin

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #62 (2020)

This appears to be a version of a special suit worn by Peter Parker when fighting Kingpin.

5. Marvel's Spider-Man

First appearance: Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 (2018)

Upgraded suit worn by Peter Parker in the Marvel's Spider-Man Playstation 4 game.

6. Superior Spider-Man

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #700 (2012)

Suit worn by Otto Octavius as Spider-Man after taking over Peter Parker's body

7. Mangaverse Spider-Man

First appearance: Marvel Mangaverse Spider-Man #1 (2002)

The Peter Parker of a Manga-inspired universe

8. Spider-Cop

First appearance: Spider-Geddon #4 (2018)

Comes from a world where Peter Parker is part of the New York Police Department as Spider-Man.

9. Wrestler Spider-Man

First appearance: Spider-Verse #2 (2015)

This looks like the costume of one of the many alt-reality Spider-heroes who came together in the comic Spider-Verse event.

10. Mary Jane Watson/Spinneret

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows #1 (2015)

Mary Jane Watson from a world where she and Peter Parker never broke up, fighting crime as a family with their daughter.

11. Annie Parker/Spiderling

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows #1 (2015)

The daughter of Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker from an alt-reality where they're a whole family of superheroes.

12. Lady Spider

First appearance: Spider-Verse #1 (2014)

Equal parts steampunk and spider-hero - though her powers come from her gadgets.

13. Spider-Armor MK IV

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #1 (2018)

Enhanced Spider-suit worn by Peter Parker when he was CEO of Parker Industries.

14. Underoos

First appearance: Marvel's Spider-Man (2018)

This looks like one of the alt-costumes of Marvel's Spider-Man in which Spider-Man wears only his mask and some underpants, in the style of the '80s Underoos superhero underwear.

15. Fear Itself

First appearance: Fear Itself #7 (2011)

The color scheme of this costume looks quite a bit like the one Peter Parker wore when empowered by Asgardian magic in the story Fear Itself.

16. Spidercide

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #399 (1995)

Genetically engineered clone of Peter Parker designed to kill his progenitor.

17. Ultimate Spider-Woman

First appearance: Ultimate Spider-Man #98 (2006)

This looks like a version of the costume worn by the Ultimate Universe version of Spider-Woman, but on a Spider-Man.

18. Spare Fantastic Four costume/Bombastic Bag-Man

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #258 (1984)

Spare Fantastic Four costume worn by Peter Parker in a pinch when his Spider-suit was destroyed, complete with a paper bag to conceal his secret identity.

19. Spider-UK

First appearance: Edge of Spider-Verse #2 (2014)

The color scheme of this suit looks a lot like the one worn by Spider UK, Multiversal member of the Captain Britain Corps. 

20. Captain Spider

First appearance: What If? #7 (1977)

This looks like a version of Captain Spider, the hero of a world where Flash Thompson got Spider-powers.

21. Cosmic Spider-Man

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #328 (1990)

This suit bears a strong resemblance to Spider-Man's appearance when he bonded with the cosmic power known as the Enigma Force to become Captain Universe.

22. Spider-Wolf

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #11 (2014)

Spider-Man but a werewolf. 'Nuff said.

23. Supaidaman

First appearance: Spider-Man episode one (1978)

The hero of the live-action Japanese Spider-Man show of the '70s.

24. Julia Carpenter

First appearance: Secret Wars #6 (1984)

This looks quite a lot like a version of the costume worn by Julia Carpenter, the second Spider-Woman.

25. Ultimate Tarantula

First appearance: Ultimate Spider-Man #100 (2006)

A six-armed clone of Spider-Man from the Ultimate Universe.

26. Dormammu-Verse 

First appearance: Spider-Man Unlimited (2014)

This appears to be an evil version of Spider-Man created by the villain Dormammu in the video game Spider-Man Unlimited.

27. Spider-Armor MK I

First appearance: Web of Spider-Man #100

Bulletproof Spider-armor coated in a special alloy developed by Peter Parker.

28. Digital Spider-Man

First appearance: Spider-Geddon #5 (2018)

This looks a lot like an alt-reality version of Spider-Man who was actually a digital hologram.

29. Spider-Monkey

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man Family #1 (2008)

This guy's exactly what he sounds like: the Spider-Man of a world where apes and monkeys are the dominant species (Planet of the Apes style).

30. Earth-X

First appearance: Earth-X #0 (1999)

An older, semi-retired Peter Parker from an alt-future.

31. Spider-Mechanic

First appearance: Marvel Action: Avengers #9 (2020)

This looks a lot like the suit worn by Peter Parker while briefly brainwashed by AIM.

32. White Widow

First appearance: Spider-Verse Vol. 3 #3 (2019)

This looks like a version of the fan-designed 'Spider-Sona' character White Widow, one of the winners of a design contest held after the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

33. Impossible Spider-Man

First Appearance: What If? #104 (1997)

This Spider-Man's color scheme looks quite a bit like when the odd Fantastic Four foe the Impossible Man created his own Spider-Man duplicate.

34. Scarlet Spider

First appearance: Web of Spider-Man #118 (1994)

Superhero identity originated by Ben Reilly, the Spider-Clone, before the first time he took over as Spider-Man.

35. Web-Man

First appearance: Spidey Super Stories #25

An evil, inverse colored version of Spider-Man from a comic spin-off of the '70s kids show The Electric Company.

36. Spider-Man Unlimited

First appearance: Spider-Man Unlimited episode one (1999)

This Spider-Man is the hero of the pocket reality known as Counter-Earth on the late '90s animated show Spider-Man Unlimited.

37. Iron Spider

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #529 (2006)

Spider-armor created for Peter Parker by Tony Stark during the event story Civil War.

38. Kaine Parker

First appearance: Web of Spider-Man #119 (1994)

A twisted clone of Peter Parker who later became an anti-hero as the Scarlet Spider.

39. Jessica Drew

First appearance: Marvel Spotlight #32 (1976)

The original Spider-Woman in an all-new Spider-Verse style.

40. Poison Spider-Man

First appearance: Venomverse #1 (2017)

One of the alien symbiotes known as the 'Poisons,' who oppose Venom and the other Klyntar symbiotes.

41. Spider-Man 2099

First appearance: Spider-Man 2099 #1 (1992)

The Spider-Man of the alt-future year of 2099, which has future versions of many Marvel heroes.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)