Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer sees Miles Morales at odds with a brand new gang of Spider-People

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is here.

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man aka Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is launched across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes can't agree on how to handle a diabolical new villain named the Spot (Jason Schwartzman), Miles finds himself at odds with the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

The impressive voice cast also includes Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker aka Spider-Man, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart "Hobie" Brown aka Spider-Punk, and Jorma Taccone as the Vulture.

Director Kemp Powers, in conversation with Total Film, said the movie explores "the unique dilemma of being Gwen Stacy. She’s a vigilante seen as responsible for the death of her world’s Peter Parker." Powers also revealed that the Spot is the villain of the next two films in the series, and that "the Spot and Miles are connected in surprising ways."

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023. A third sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has already been set for a March 2024 release. A Gwen Stacy spin-off movie is also reportedly in the works.