Here’s what happens in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s post-credits scene – and what it means for the future

You know the drill by now. Every Marvel movie, MCU or otherwise, comes with a stinger at the very end, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is no different. Not only does the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse post-credits scene tease a sequel, which has just recently been confirmed, but it also manages to tickle the funny bone. There’s even a Stan Lee tribute tucked in there, too. If you want to know what happens, read on, but be warned, spoilers are peppered throughout.

There are technically two Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse post-credits scenes, with the first ‘scene’ being more of a tribute to Stan Lee, who passed away just weeks before release, and comic book artist Steve Ditko, who also died this year. Both were instrumental in the creation of the iconic character, so it feels right that they were both recognised in the film’s stinger.

The screen cuts to black and we get a drawing of Stan Lee’s iconic specs with a quote that sums up much of the movie’s main mantra that anyone can be a hero: “That person who helps others simply because it should or must be done, and because it is the right thing to do, is indeed without a doubt, a real superhero.”

That, when coupled with Lee’s cameo earlier in the movie about “missing” the not-long-dead Peter Parker, acts as a perfect tribute to a man who was full of as much spirit and energy as Into the Spider-Verse carried throughout.

The second Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse post-credits scenes opens in Nueva York – a location some Marvel fans may immediately recognise, but play along here – with a woman talking about multiverse travel while being flanked by screens monitoring each Spider-Person we’ve been introduced to so far. She’s speaking to an unseen figure who has just managed to become the first person to successfully leap about between the parallel universes we glimpsed in Into the Spider-Verse.

While the very end of the movie teased that Spider-Gwen can communicate between Miles Morales’ universe and her own, this is the first time we’ve had confirmation that blowing up Kingpin’s collider that allowed people from different universes to appear in Miles’ world really didn’t affect much. People are working in the shadows to stop something, though it’s unclear what exactly.

Then, the camera pans out and we get a shot of who the woman (who could very well be Dana D’Angelo, now we know the person’s identity) was talking to: Miguel O’Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099. While some moviegoers may be unfamiliar with this futuristic webswinger, you’d better get used to his blue-hued suit as he’s going to be sticking around for the long-haul.

Not only does this set up the premise of the sequel – with the possibility of jumping between infinite universes being very much on the table – but we’ve also got a new Spider-Man to go alongside Miles Morales’ Ultimate version, Peter B. Parker, Spider-Gwen, Peni Parker, Spider-Noir, and Spider-Ham.

If you weren’t sure if Spider-Man 2099 was going to be a big deal in a potential sequel, then you’ll be pleased to know that he’s voiced by Star Wars 9 hotshot Oscar Isaac. So, yeah, safe to say he’s going to form a major part of any potential Into the Spider-Verse sequel.

One More Spider-Man

But he’s not done with the multiverse hopping yet. In a dramatic turn, he decides to go back to the “beginning… Earth. 1967.” What happens next defies belief: Spider-Man 2099 teleports himself to that Spider-Man cartoon meme (you know, the one with all the pointing) and gets involved in a heated argument between himself and, well, himself. Furious pointing ensues, a title card pops up, and that’s all she wrote.

Now what? Spider-Man 2099 wouldn’t be whipping about in various timestreams and universes if something big wasn’t going to go down. This could definitely be a hint towards Morlun, the comics’ big Spider-Verse villain, wreaking havoc somewhere down the line and Spidey 2099 is on his tail.

For now, though, we’ll have to make do with the certainties: the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse post-credits scene sets up a sequel that involves being able to travel between parallel universes (something that was thought impossible in the original), introduces Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, and brings the memes.

Not bad for a 45-second clip – and well worth the wait.

So, there's a potential sequel to keep tabs on if you've got one eye on any and all upcoming movies, plus now you've got the full picture for one of the best movies of 2018.