Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse writers tease a whole new multiverse location

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have teased a new location in the upcoming sequel that puts a unique twist on an iconic city.

In the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's YouTube Afterparty video, Lord and Miller unveiled a new character: Pavitr Prabhakar, India's version of Spider-Man. "He lives in a world we're calling Mumbattan, which is based on these '70s comic books in India," Miller said.

"The idea for this dimension is that it's Manhattan, but in reverse," added Lord. "Instead of it going up it goes down."

That very much sounds like an upside down city, and, considering the latest poster for the film features Miles Morales the wrong way up with a multitude of other Spideys behind him, that means it's entirely possible the setting carries a lot of significance in the movie. Though, of course, it's equally possible that we might not be spending a lot of time in Mumbattan when the film arrives – but either way, it's almost definitely going to look very cool.

Although, the concept art displayed for the setting does show everything pointing up, which could mean Mumbattan goes downwards in a subterranean sense, instead.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a sequel to 2018's Into the Spider-Verse and is another multiversal adventure. This time, even more Spideys are in the mix, and new villain Spot is also on the scene.

The star-studded cast includes Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya, and Jason Schwartzman, with Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, and Jake Johnson reprising their roles from the first film.

Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters this June 2. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else there is to get excited about.