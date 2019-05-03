Sekiro Corrupted Monk boss guide: How to defeat the hooded apparition

The Sekiro Corrupted Monk boss is genuinely a single deathblow fight. That doesn’t mean it's an easy one though. (That being said, there is a speedrunning technique that players use to stealth deathblow it, but that is a little above most people’s level of patience). Assuming you want to fight this thing fairly in Sekiro, you will want to bring Snap Seeds in order to tip the scales in your favour. You can use these to stun the Monk three times in the fight and it will make the experience far easier. Here's everything you need to know for how to defeat the Sekiro Corrupted Monk boss.

How to kill the Sekiro Corrupted Monk

The Monk has obscene posture so you’re going to need to deal some damage before you can actually kill the thing. There are two unblockable attacks to watch for, a thrust (Mikiri Counter), and a sweep (Jump on it like Mario). Aside from this, the fight is deceptively straight forward, but also fairly drawn out.

You can use Firecrackers to briefly stun the Monk if you like to give yourself more openings. It is a good shout if you find the fight to be particularly tricky, though it is well worth learning the attacks here as you will be fighting another version later on depending on the ending you go for.

It is worth trying to parry his spinning attack despite how much it feels like running away is a better option. Be wary of the delay on this final strike in this attack though as it has delayed timing when compared to the others. Once the monk has around 33% health remaining you should be able to take it out via posture damage and a deathblow.

Sekiro Blazing Bull boss | Sekiro Chained Ogre boss | Sekiro Lady Butterfly boss guide | Sekiro Genichiro Ashina boss | Sekiro Headless boss | Sekiro Juzou the Drunkard boss | Sekiro Guardian Ape boss | Sekiro Folding Screen Monkey boss | Sekiro Gyoubu Oniwa boss | Sekiro Lone Shadow Longswordsman boss | Sekiro Isshin Ashina boss | Sekiro Armored Warrior boss | Sekiro Isshin the Sword Saint boss | Sekiro Ashina Elite boss | Sekiro Corrupted Monk boss | Sekiro Genichiro Way of Tomoe boss | Sekiro Great Shiobi Owl boss | Sekiro Seven Ashina Spears boss | Sekiro True Corrupted Monk boss | Sekiro Emma the Gentle Blade boss | Sekiro Demon of Hatred boss | Sekiro Divine Dragon boss