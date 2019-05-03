Sekiro Great Shinobi Owl boss guide: How to defeat the old bird man

The Sekiro Great Shinobi Owl boss fight is another one of those that is incredibly hard... it's almost like there's a running theme. This Sekiro boss uses a mix of both melee and ranged attacks along with some unpleasant items as well. He hits for a huge amount of damage so you have to be very wary of him throughout the fight. Here are our top tips on how to win the Sekiro Great Shinobi Owl boss fight.

How to kill the Sekiro Great Shinobi Owl boss

If he kneels down he is about to throw a Shinobi Charm in the air which will stop you healing. This is bad and needs to be avoided, so your best bet is to run behind him and get a couple of strikes in while he is down on one knee.

The first phase has him using shurikens as his long-range attacks. You can deflect these or dodge them but they are often followed up by a jumping attack that can be punished if you sidestep it. These are the easiest times to strike him in the first phase.

His second phase uses poison instead of shurikens and also grants him access to a smoke bomb attack. If he launches a smoke bomb then simply run away from where he was and out of the cloud of smoke. If you don’t you risk getting hit for huge damage.

The poison attack is not deflectable and needs to be dodged, but other than that the second phase is the same as the first. A word of warning; if you try and use the spear or a charged thrust attack Owl will Mikir Counter you and probably kill you in one hit.

