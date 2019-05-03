Sekiro True Corrupted Monk boss guide: How to defeat the Corrupted Monk for a second time

Congratulations, it's the Sekiro True Corrupted Monk boss again. This time with three times the number of deathblows and a creepy insect arm. Oh Sekiro, you shouldn’t have. The opening fight of Fountainhead Palace is a sharp shock but isn’t as tough as it seems thanks to a smaller pool of health per health bar and a couple of little tricks. Read on for assistance in dealing with the Sekiro True Corrupted Monk.

How to kill the Sekiro True Corrupted Monk boss

The first phase is almost exactly the same as when you fought her in Mibu Village. The main difference is that Snap Seeds no longer have a stunning effect, though Firecrackers work throughout this fight. Use the parry liberally and watch for the unblockable attacks in order to punish them with a Mikiri Counter of a jump.

Immediately after you deal the first deathblow grapple up to the highest tree and you should be able to perform an aerial deathblow on the Monk as she tries to summon illusions to attack you. If you miss your chance at this point you can do it whenever the illusions begin or end, so do that. Otherwise, it is the same as the first phase. In the event the illusions do come out, you can dodge them by constantly grappling from one tree to another like Spider-Man.

The final phase has a demonic centipede and a couple of new attacks. She can now use the centipede to spew general grossness at you and try and inflict terror, you can punish this by getting to her side and getting in a few attacks. This final phase is the best time to use the Firecracker to stun lock her. Use it and attack 3-4 times before using it again and she will fall after another couple of deathblows.

Sekiro Blazing Bull boss | Sekiro Chained Ogre boss | Sekiro Lady Butterfly boss guide | Sekiro Genichiro Ashina boss | Sekiro Headless boss | Sekiro Juzou the Drunkard boss | Sekiro Guardian Ape boss | Sekiro Folding Screen Monkey boss | Sekiro Gyoubu Oniwa boss | Sekiro Lone Shadow Longswordsman boss | Sekiro Isshin Ashina boss | Sekiro Armored Warrior boss | Sekiro Isshin the Sword Saint boss | Sekiro Ashina Elite boss | Sekiro Corrupted Monk boss | Sekiro Genichiro Way of Tomoe boss | Sekiro Great Shiobi Owl boss | Sekiro Seven Ashina Spears boss | Sekiro True Corrupted Monk boss | Sekiro Emma the Gentle Blade boss | Sekiro Demon of Hatred boss | Sekiro Divine Dragon boss