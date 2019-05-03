Sekiro Genichiro, Way of Tomoe boss guide: How to beat Genichiro for the second time

The Sekiro Genichiro Way of Tomoe boss is the final fight against Genichiro and leads into the true final boss battle. Unfortunately, if you get taken out by Isshin, the Sword Saint, you still have to fight Genichiro again. On the plus side, this Sekiro fight is fairly straight forward and you will learn his attacks quite quickly. While it is very similar to your fight with him atop Ashina Castle, this time he has his very own Mortal Blade. Here's some advice on how to deal with the Sekiro, Way of Tomoe boss fight.

How to kill the Sekiro Genichiro, Way of Tomoe boss

You have a much larger arena to dance in this time around so you can make the most of it if you are worried about close combat with him. However, he does still have a bow so it is best to be incredibly aggressive. The only thing to be aware of is that the Mortal Blade attacks have super armour. If you see him hunkering down then run away from him quick. He tends to open the fight with one of these attacks. He can also use a second Mortal Blade strike as a follow up to the first, so don’t be too hasty.

The Axe and the Ichinmonji Double attack are both very effective at stripping away his posture. Just be aware that both have long wind up motions so you need to be certain you have time to do them as he is quite fast. If you slip up he can deal a large amount of damage and you really don’t want to have to heal in this phase.

Your best bet is to be incredibly aggressive and whittle down his posture without pausing. He still has low posture in this form as he has no armour so you should be able to take him out quickly as long as you are aware of his new tricks.

