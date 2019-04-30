Search where the knife points on the Treasure Map loading screen in Fortnite - Season 8 Week 6 Challenge

You call that a knife? This is a knife! The challenges in Fortnite continue to go meta as we now have two Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges that reference one of the loading screens to locate hidden Battle Stars. If you've made any real progress this season you should already have the required loading screen stored in your locker, especially if you've already solved the search where the magnifying glass sits on the Treasure Map loading screen in Fortnite challenge from Week 3, but if you haven't then we've included it above for your reference. When you're ready to hunt for treasure, read on and we'll reveal how to search where the knife points on the Treasure Map loading screen, which will award you with 5 Battle Stars to continue your Battle Pass progress.

Search where the knife points on the Treasure Map loading screen in Fortnite

If you follow where the knife points on the Fortnite Treasure Map loading screen, you'll see it's sticking in along the east coast amongst some trees. The point is just north of the looping race track in the desert biome, so head to that location.

In grid J6, between the race track and the ruined mansion near Lonely Lodge, there are a group of four tree clumped closely together. Just to the north of them on a grassy bank you'll spot a bare patch of earth, and as you approach it the hidden Battle Stars will pop up for collection. Be warned that this area will be super busy when the challenge first launches, so be ready to fight or flee!

