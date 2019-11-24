Save $100 on these cheap PSVR bundles at Walmart right now and beat Black Friday

A cheap PSVR bundle is the goal for many when it comes the PS4 Black Friday sales, and 2019 is already proving to be no disappointment on that front. Walmart have two such cheap PSVR bundle deals going and both are top quality. One in particular is also right up-to-date in terms of releases - so it's not just old, old stock they're selling cheap. These are some of the best early Black Friday PlayStation VR deals that we've seen and we'd be surprised, but pleasantly surprised, if we see them go much lower over the coming sales period.

You first option is a more familiar-looking bundle that consists of the headset, the camera, and five games: PSVR Worlds, Astro Bot, Everybody's Golf, and the big hitters of Skyrim and Resident Evil 7. That's an awful lot of games for your money, particularly when it comes at a bargain price of just $199. That saves you $100 straight away.

The second option is an equally solid deal but a slightly different one. It'll bag you the headset, the camera, along with additional hardware in the form of two move controllers, and then with two games: the crime-shooter-thriller Blood and Truth; and the pleasing and frustrating (see also: real life golf) Everybody's Golf. All this can be your for just $249 which is also a saving of one hundred bucks. The games aren't necessarily natural bedfellows, but the distinctly different experiences they offer are wonderful.

These are some of the best variations of the Black Friday PlayStation VR offers we've seen surface already.

Remember to keep abreast of all of the deals this winter time by checking and favoriting our Black Friday game deals page where we'll be rounding up the best of the deals from all the major retailers.