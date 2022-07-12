Russell Crowe filmed his Thor: Love and Thunder scenes twice – with two different accents

**Warning: This article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder**

Russell Crowe may have had a steal-stealing cameo as Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder – but he almost sounded very different in the final cut. Crowe has a Greek accent as the legendary God of the sky. However, director Taika Waititi has revealed he wasn’t sure about the choice, making Crowe film scenes in a British accent as well.

"We actually talked at length about the accent," Waititi told Insider (opens in new tab). "We wondered if someone did a Greek accent of a Greek god, is it going to be a farce? Will it be too silly? And Russell was very much wanting it to be Greek. But I wasn't sure, so we ended up doing two versions of every take with Russell. One in a Greek accent and then another in a British accent."

The director admitted he thought viewers may want Zeus to sound British after Laurence Olivier’s iconic performance in Clash of the Titans before changing his mind during the editing process.

He continued: "I realized in post that it's actually more offensive to the Greeks to have Zeus sound like he's British. And test audiences loved the Greek accent. I'm really happy with it. But, yeah, he had to do every take once in the Greek accent and once with a British accent because I couldn't make up my mind. But Russell was right all along."

Russell was one of many exciting cameos in Thor 4, alongside a surprising post-credits appearance and a callback to an earlier Marvel project. There were also a lot of cameos cut with some MCU characters not making the final movie.

