Thor: Love and Thunder's hard-to-spot cameo reveals his "glow up" from prior Marvel appearance

**Warning: This article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder**

Thor: Love and Thunder features a fair few cameos, but you might have missed this niche callback. Back in 2016, Marvel released a series of mockumentary shorts under the title 'Team Thor'. Written and created by Taika Waititi, these took place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Thor: Ragnarok.

They featured Thor living with a new roommate called Darryl Jacobson (played by Daley Pearson) as they bridged the events of those movies – as well as introducing Waititi's tone to Marvel fans. While not officially canon in the MCU, these shorts are available on Disney Plus and classed as "one-shots".

Now Waititi has brought Pearson back into the Marvel world thanks to a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder. The director and actor appears as a tour guide in New Asgard in the newly-released movie.

Posting on Twitter, Pearson called the new role a "glow up" as he shared two pictures: one is taken from Team Thor where he’s playing Connect Four with the God of Thunder, and another is a close-up of his new costume. He captioned these: "#glowup #ThorLoveAndThunder".

#glowup #ThorLoveAndThunder
July 9, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder Executive Producer Brian Chapek opened up about the cameo on the movie’s red carpet. "I love Darryl. One of the first ideas when we started to make this movie [was], 'It'd be great to get Team Darryl' in," he told Marvel.com (opens in new tab). "It's been such a great fan following of those shorts, and they're now on Disney Plus, so it's amazing to have him back in the movie."

If you're wondering about the other Thor: Love and Thunder cameos you might have missed, we’ve broken down the ones we spotted, as well as taking a deep dive into the surprise post-credits cameo.

