Thor actor forgot she was in the MCU and couldn't figure out why people were waving at her at Disneyland's Avengers Campus

It's common knowledge now that Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't remember how many Marvel films she's been in. Now, it turns out she's not the only one to make a public display of forgetting she was even a part of the MCU. Thor star Kat Dennings posted on Instagram that a recent trip out to Disneyland led to a moment of confusion created by passers-by. "I went to Avengers Campus at Disneyland, and people were waving at me, and I forgot why. I genuinely forgot why." wrote Dennings, star of three Thor films, WandaVision, and animated anthology series, What If…?

Making her debut in the 2011 film as Darcy Lewis, Dennings' character was an aid to scientist Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who became an on-and-off romance with Chris Hemsworth's god of thunder. She had a few other run-ins from then on, but one of her most recent and pivotal parts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was attempting to break down the barrier left by Wanda Maximoff in Westview.

But while Dennings might've forgotten her place in the billion-dollar franchise, fans were quick to remind her just how important Darcy had become to lovers of the MCU. "Can someone remind Kat Dennings that she’s Kat Dennings?" wrote one fan, while another argued the case, "I don’t care that she has no powers, Darcy is one of the best characters in the MC, and she needs a bigger role."

One fan argued that it was indeed aligned with the character, stating, "To be fair, I feel that this is a very Darcy thing to do." For the woman who named Thor's hammer "Mew Mew," we would have to agree. It's also why we love Darcy as one of the OG supporting pieces of the MCU. Speaking of favorite Marvel characters, check out our ranking list of the best ones here.