Gwyneth Paltrow can't believe how many Marvel movies she's been in: "That can't be right"

Gwyneth Paltrow is in shock at how many Marvel movies she's appeared in.

The actor plays Pepper Potts in the MCU, and has shown up in seven Marvel films so far: Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, The Avengers, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

“That can't be right," Paltrow said to Vanity Fair as part of a discussion on her Marvel career. "I can't have been in seven. Is that true?"

Paltrow infamously forgot she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming, too, which she explained in the interview. "They think they're the CIA or something over there, that it's like national secrets," she joked. "Like, who's doing what – that's why I didn't know I was in Spider-Man. They never said. There were no signs that said Spider-Man. The script didn't say Spider-Man. It's all a secret."

Next up for Marvel is Thunderbolts*, while Daredevil: Born Again continues weekly on Disney Plus.

Recently, Punisher actor Jon Bernthal revealed why he walked away from the original version of Born Again. "Ultimately, I didn't see it," he said. "I didn't see the version of Frank, and what they wanted from Frank [didn't] really make sense to me and I thought would not appeal to the fans and wouldn't be congruent."

You can keep up to date with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or check out our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review for our spoiler-free verdict on the whole show.

