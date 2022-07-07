Tom Hiddleston's Loki may have been the star of his own Disney Plus show last year, but he hasn't appeared in a big-screen MCU project since 2019's Avengers: Endgame . But does he make an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder ?

Well, we already knew that the answer was 'no', thanks to confirmation from Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi in a recent interview . "That's it. I mean, how many times can we kill him?" Hemsworth joked, referring to Loki's death in Avengers: Infinity War (although, of course, a variant did manage to escape with the Tesseract in Endgame). "We love Tom. We love Tom. Yeah. But he's dead. Not him, but the character of Loki."

However, there are plenty of references to the antihero in the movie, which we've outlined below. As you might expect, there are Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers ahead, so click away now if you haven't seen the movie and don't want to know anything in advance.

Is Loki in Thor: Love and Thunder?

So, no, Loki doesn't make an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder – not played by Tom Hiddleston, at least. Matt Damon plays Actor Loki in a performance in New Asgard, but that's about as close to seeing the trickster god as we get in the new Marvel movie (here's a list of all the Thor: Love and Thunder cameos for further reading on who else Damon's character performs with).

That's not the only reference to Loki, either – when Zeus rids Thor of his disguise (and the rest of his clothes) during the meeting of the gods in Omnipotence City, we see that Thor has a tattoo on his back reading "RIP Loki".

When Thor and Star-Lord part ways at the start of the movie, Thor initiates a complicated handshake that includes a "human handshake, into the Asgardian shake, into the snake which you cannot trust", the latter of which is a reference to Loki. Plus, the God of Mischief's various MCU deaths are detailed by Korg as he recounts the legend of Thor to a rapt audience.

