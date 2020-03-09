Pokemon Go St. Louis Safari Zone postponed due to coronavirus

The Pokemon Go event set to kick off in St. Louis on March 27 has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The St. Louis Safari Zone event was supposed to run from March 27 to March 29 as the first live event of its kind this year. Safari Zone events are region-specific, and offer attendees a chance to travel to a city to capture Pokemon that aren't native to the region where the event is being held. Similar events have taken place in France, Sweden, Germany, and more. The city of St. Louis was prepared for an influx of tourists during the Pokemon Go Safari Zone, so this cancellation will hurt more than the attendees.

If you bought a ticket for the St. Louis Safari Zone, you can request a refund via in-app support before March 25. If you keep your ticket, you'll be able to use it for whenever the event is rescheduled for, as well as during a special Safari Zone Pokemon encounter that will be activated globally during the originally scheduled hours. That means you'll get a chance to catch rare Pokemon without having to travel to St. Louis during the weekend of March 27. Only ticket holders will be able to participate in that weekend's Safari Zone.

According to an official blog post from Niantic, the other two scheduled Safari Zones are "still scheduled to occur as originally planned" but the situation will be reassessed early next month. The Liverpool Safari Zone was scheduled for April 17-19, and the Philadelphia Safari Zone was set to kick off the weekend of May 8.

Niantic's other games, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Ingress, may be impacted by the coronavirus as well. According to the press release, in-game Brilliant Events will still take place for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players, but "certain events such as Community Day may be postponed in areas with higher risk of COVID-19." Ingress' event plan currently remains the same.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Community Day | Pokemon Go field research | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go regional Pokemon | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Legendaries | Pokemon Go Evolution Items | Pokemon Go Pokedex | How to catch a Spinda in Pokemon Go | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | How to catch Mew and Mewtwo in Pokemon Go | How to catch Celebi in Pokemon Go | How to get Jirachi in Pokemon Go | How to catch Smeargle in Pokemon Go | How to catch Meltan in Pokemon Go | How to change team in Pokemon Go | How to get Leafeon and Glaceon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Team Rocket | Pokemon Go shadow Pokemon | Pokemon Go A Troubling Situation | How to purify shadow Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Jump Start research