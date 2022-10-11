Live
Amazon Prime Day TV sales live: all the biggest deals on screens of sizes and types
We're bringing you the latest Amazon Prime TV sales and deals right here
The Amazon Prime Day TV sales are now live as we enter this brand-new sales event from the retail behemoth. I'm Rob from GamesRadar's hardware team and I'll be your TV sherpa for the next few hours or so. And yes, when I say brand new, we did have a Prime Day event in October of 2020, but this year's event is new as it comes in addition to the usual summer Prime Day event.
New sale event or old, we've been tracking gaming tech and hardware deals for years and years now so we know where to look to find the best Amazon Prime Day TV sales and deals - and sometimes an Amazon event brings cracking deals at other retailers too, so it pays to throw your net wide. This means we'll be very well catered for and we'll be posting some of the best Amazon Prime Day TV sales right here throughout the next two days.
In terms of specifics, we're seeing deals across all the spectrums that cover TVs: from small screens to massive, from artsy panels to gaming-specced screens, and from top-of-the-range 4K panels to 8K future-proofers. If you're after a deal on any kind of TV, then it'll be here. Remember though,m the best deals are still behind the Amazon Prime membership so you'll need one of those - or a free trial - to get access to the best this side of the likes of the Black Friday Sony TV deals and Black Friday Samsung TV deals.
As the sales event rumbles on, we'll be posting our top picks spanning every kind of TV function, need, size, and niche to keep you covered no matter what you're looking for.
Today's best Amazon Prime Day TV sales in the US
- Sign up to Amazon Prime: Sign up or go for a free trial
- 32-55 inch: Get a 32-inch HD Insignia TV for just $99.99
- 55-65 inch: Save more than 30% on Hisense ULED 4K TVs
- 65-75 inch: Snap up the LG C1 65-inch TV for a record-low price
- 75-inch+: Snag a 2022 TCL 75-inch panel for just $629.99!
- OLED TVs: Record low prices on brand-new QD-OLED 4K TVs
- QLED TVs: New record lows on Samsung QLEDs
- 8K TVs: More than 35% off Samsung's 2022 8K TVs
- Walmart: Hisense 43-inch 4K TVs from less than $180!
- Best Buy: Get a massive 85-inch Samsung 4K TV for just $1,199
- Samsung: Save thousands across Samsung's 4K, 8K, and Frame TVs
Today's best Amazon Prime Day TV sales in the UK
- Sign up to Amazon Prime: Sign up or go for a free trial
- 32-55 inch: Hisense 32-inch Full HD TVs from just £149
- 55-65 inch: Get the LG A2 TV for a lowest ever price
- 65-75 inch: New record low prices on 2022 Samsung QLEDs
- 75-inch+: Sony and Samsung beasts for less than £1,000
- OLED TVs: QD-OLEDs also discounted in the UK
- QLED TVs: Nearly half of Samsung QN55B TVs!
- 8K TVs: More than 20% off LG QNED 8K TVs
- Currys: Save hundred on LG 2022 C-series 4K TVs
- Samsung: Trade-in offers and big savings of direct at the source
Insignia 43-inch F30 4K TV is now just $199.99 at Amazon (was $299.99)
Now, back in Absolute Bargain 4K TV land we've got the Insignia 43-inch F30 which, while it won't any mega prizes for being the most feature-filled TV, will certainly do a great job when you're budget can't be stretched. It's also a smart Fire TV too so you can get straight into streaming all your favourite shows. Perfect for a secondary or tertiary TV in the home , and one for dedicated streaming, this price of just $199.99 is a bargain.
LG A1 OLED 4K TV is now just $646.99 at Amazon (was $669.99)
This might look like only a small discount - which it is - but it's a significant one: this new price means the 48-inch A1 has reached a new record low price - at just $646.99 it really is a steal and represents excellent value for money. If you're looking for a quality LG OLED TV without chasing the biggest numbers or the flashiest features, then the A1, even though its from last year, is an excellent choice.
UK price: £799 (was £899) at Amazon
43-inch Amazon Fire TV now just $299.99 at Amazon (was $369.99)
While this isn't quite the lowest ever price on this TV, it sure is value-busting. Amazon's Fire TVs get the deal treatment regularly from the retailer as its an own brand, but the TVs are genuine bargains at these prices. For just $299.99 (was $369.99) you're getting 43-inches of reliable, solid TV that'll do a superb job of providing you with all your streaming services or be an excellent second or third screen in the home.
Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV down to $2,798 (was $2,999) at Amazon
While we have seen this price before, it's still a record low meaning the value here - on one of 2022's most-premium, very best TVs, no less - is immense. No matter what you're after a TV for, be it gaming, sports, movies, or just a big upgrade for your main screen, the Sony A95K is at the very top of the pile, with its new QD-OLED tech making huge waves in the market this year. At $2,798 (was $2,999), this 55-incher is a great deal and sure to be one of the most popular deals this autumn and winter.
UK Price: £2,399 at Amazon (was £2,699)
Hisense U7G 75-inch ULED 4K TV now just $999.99 (was $1,499) at Amazon
But it's not all about the most flashiest, most feature-laden TVs. For example, Hisense screens are excellent entry-level and mid-range TVs. And, in the face of those premium TVs whose price tags can skyrocket, such screens as this U7G behemoth show that there is real quality to be had at value-busting prices. This is not quite a record low, as it flashed down to this price in July but only really briefly. However, the value is undeniable - if you're after a great screen to fill a wall then you can't go too wrong with this sale price of $999.99 (was $1,499).
LG C1 OLED 4K TV 65-inch now just $1,496.99 at Amazon (was $2,499)
It wouldn't be right if we didn't immediately highlight the LG C1, would it? Despite it being from last year's range, the C1 from LG is still probably the best OLED big screen you can buy right now - particularly with the 65-inch model at this price point of $1,496 (was $2,499). At this record-equalling low price, it's an extremely good deal and at a level we can't be certain will be beaten during Black Friday. Even though the 'age' of the screen means its MSRP has slid (and thus the discount is smaller), this is still one of the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals we're likely to see.
UK best deal: LG C1 55-inch 4K TV: now just £1,049 (was £1,699.99) at Amazon
