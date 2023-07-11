Live
Prime Day gaming deals live: all the latest PS5, Switch, Xbox, and PC sales as they happen
Prime Day gaming deals are here
Prime Day gaming deals are here, and we're already seeing plenty of PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC savings. Whether you're after some new gadgets or you're stocking up the game collection, there are plenty of discounts on the shelves. Not only that, but we're seeing some of our favorite tech on the market at record low prices today - making for even better value for money.
Of course, we're keeping you topped up on everything you need to know about this year's Prime Day gaming sale, but if you want the very latest Lightning deals and all the hottest savings as and when we find them you'll want to stick around here. We're reporting on everything you can get your hands on in this year's sale live right now.
Today's best Prime Day gaming deals in the US
- PS5: Up to $15 off Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and more
- Xbox Series X: Record low prices on storage and games
- Nintendo Switch: Now with $25 digital credit
- Gaming laptops: RTX 30-series rigs starting at $599
- Gaming PCs: HP and Corsair desktops now starting at $399.99
- Meta Quest 2: 128GB now down to $299.99
- Controllers: Razer, PowerA, and Microsoft up to $70 off
- Components: AMD and Intel processors up to $200 off
- Headsets: HyperX, Razer, and Logitech from $19.95
- Keyboards: Save up to $70 on HyperX, SteelSeries and more
- Mice: Gaming mice now starting at $10.99
- Retro: Handheld emulators from $67
- Streaming: Save up to $60 on Elgato accessories
Today's best Prime Day gaming deals in the UK
- PS5: £60 off console bundles and 40% off games
- Xbox Series X: Record low prices on controllers and headsets
- Nintendo Switch: OLED consoles now down to just £288
- Gaming laptops: RTX 30-series rigs starting at £479.99
- Gaming PCs: ADMI rigs from just £599.95
- Meta Quest 2: £50 in promo credit and £100 off
- Controllers: Razer, PowerA, and Microsoft up to £60 off
- Components: Up to 60% off CPUs, RAM, and SSDs
- Headsets: Save up to £80 on some of our favorite devices
- Keyboards: Logitech, SteelSeries and Razer from £17.99
- Mice: Save up to £50 on Razer, Logitech, and more
Razer Quick Charging Stand (PS5) |
$39.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Razer's Quick Charging Stand isn't the most functional (there's only room for one controller on here), but it is certainly the prettiest on the market right now. Those sleek lines and PS5-esque designs fitting with a range of the official colorways make for an excellent centerpiece. That's why this $19.99 sales price is so good - and exactly why Prime Day PS5 deals can come in so handy. At $40 I wouldn't consider it a must-see, but at half that price it's certainly a neat addition to the setup. This is the first time we've seen the stand drop below $29.99 to boot.
Buy it if:
✅ You don't need two controllers on charge
✅ You want to match your charger to your PS5 color
✅ You've got a spare plug nearby
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want to keep a spare controller always charged
❌ You don't care about the aesthetic
Price Check: Best Buy: $39.99
Acer Nitro KG241Y 23.8-inch gaming monitor |
$179.99 $109.99 at Amazon
This is a brand new record low price on the Acer Nitro KG241Y, with previous discounts only ever hitting $112.48. Yes, you're only saving an additional $3 here, but it's still more for the piggybank. The Acer Nitro is a smaller monitor, measuring in at 23.8-inches, but for a hair over $100 you're getting some strong value in that 165Hz refresh rate and FreeSync compatibility as well.
Buy it if:
✅ You have a smaller desk setup
✅ You're after a second monitor
✅ 1080p is all you need
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want to split-screen
❌ Your budget allows for a higher resolution
Price Check: Best Buy: $129.99 | Walmart: $199.99
Logitech G29 racing wheel for PS5 / PS4 / PC |
$399.99 $199.99 at Amazon
Yes, we have seen a $170 price tag on this Logitech racing wheel, but that was way back in August 2017. Since then, the flagship Force Feedback wheel has been sitting at this $199.99 sales price when taking part in these kinds of events. Whether you're on the hunt for Prime Day PS5 deals or you're after something for PC, that's still an excellent buy. With $200 off that $399.99 MSRP you're saving 50% overall here.
Buy it if:
✅ Racing games are starting to get boring with a controller
✅ Storage isn't an issue
✅ You want to play across PlayStation and PC
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't play on Xbox
❌ You need more immersive feedback features on more premium sets
Price Check: Best Buy: $199.99 | Walmart: $209.99
Apple iPad 9th generation |
$329 $249.99 at Amazon
It's not strictly Prime Day gaming deals, but the 10.2-inch iPad is one of the best gaming tablets on the market right now and it's dropped down to its lowest ever price. This is an older release but it's still in Apple's current lineup as the budget option, and it's only dipped below its previous $269.99 record a handful of times. With $80 off the final price, it's an excellent buy for anyone after an everyday device.
Buy it if:
✅ You're after an everyday gaming and web browsing tablet
✅ You won't be multi-tasking too much
✅ Apple's other iPads are too expensive
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want to use the second gen Apple Pencil
❌ More power is necessary
Price Check: Best Buy: $269.99 | Walmart: $279.99
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Pandemic |
$59.99 $28.99 at Amazon
Let's shake this up, shall we? Tabletop games also get noteworthy price cuts during the Prime Day sales, and this excellent strategy spin-off has dropped down a ludicrous amount in honor of the event. As we mentioned in our Star Wars: The Clone Wars Pandemic review, it's "an easy recommendation" due to deep layers of tactical teamwork and boss mechanics that really elevate it over the original. For more, check out our hub of Prime Day board game deals!
Price check: Walmart $47.99 | Target $35.99
UK price: £43.50 at Amazon
Samsung SSDs are up to 55% off at Amazon
Whether you're after a portable SSD or something to stick in your PS5, this year's Prime Day gaming deals is playing host to a massive range of discounts from Samsung. You can save up to $230 on this storage, with our favorites highlighted below.
Best for PS5
Samsung 980 Pro 2TB with heatsink |
$159.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $60 - We've only ever seen the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB model dip to $139.99 in the past. That makes today's sub-$100 sales price unprecedented - and an excellent way to pack out your PS5 storage for less.
Price check: Best Buy: $99.99 | Walmart: $139.99
Best for PC
Samsung 990 Pro 2TB |
$289.99 $129.99 at Amazon
Save $160 - There's a massive 55% discount on this Samsung 990 Pro SSD, making for a record low price. Before today we'd only ever seen this stick hitting $159 when on sale.
Price check: Best Buy: $129.99 | Walmart: $287.98
Best Portable
Samsung T7 Shield 4TB |
$429.99 $199.99 at Amazon
Save $230 - With $230 off the final price, the huge T7 Shield portable SSD is down to just $199.99. That's $20 cheaper than we've ever seen it before - a fantastic result if you're looking for on the go storage.
Price check: Best Buy: $199.99 | Newegg: $237.99
Lightning Deal Alert! 87% Claimed
Roblox $50 gift card |
$50 $40 at Amazon
This has to be a quick one, because this Prime Day Lightning Deal is already 87% claimed. You can grab a $50 Roblox gift card for just $40 right now - that's $10 for free! You'll need to be speedy here, though - we don't know how much longer this is going to last.
Asus ROG Azoth |
$249.99 $194.99 at Amazon
This is a personal highlight for me. The Asus ROG Azoth is the gaming keyboard to rule them all. It's my daily driver, and the set of keys on which I'm currently bringing these words to you. With a $40 discount and a further $15 coupon available on the page, you're picking up a particularly rare discount on this high-flying hot-swappable deck. I've been watching this price since release, waiting for a discount to shout about - and it's never dipped below $222 before. Today you're getting an excellent investment keyboard for just $194.99.
Buy it if:
✅ You prefer a lighter but still tactile typing feel
✅ Hot-swappable switches are a must
✅ Space is tight
Don't buy it if:
❌ You rely on dedicated macro buttons
❌ Hot-swappable switches aren't necessary
❌ You're on a tighter budget
Price Check: Best Buy: $234.99 | Walmart: $209.99
Elden Ring (PS5 / Xbox Series X) |
$59.99 $39.99 at Amazon
It's taken its time, but Elden Ring is finally cheaper than its previous $49.99 sales price. While those numbers have dipped down to $35 in the past, that was during a particularly speedy Black Friday sale - and since then we've seen things settling at that $50 price point. Right now, though, you can save $20 on the 2022 blockbuster, across both PlayStation and Xbox.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a longer title to immerse yourself in
✅ You enjoyed Dark Souls but...
✅ ... want something more accessible
Don't buy it if:
❌ Higher difficulty can be a frustration
❌ Fantasy isn't your game
Price Check: Best Buy: $57.99 | Walmart: $44.99
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 3060 gaming laptop |
$1,399.99 $799.99 at Best Buy
We're heading over to Best Buy's competing sale now, for one of my absolute favorites. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is, and always has been, an incredibly popular rig. This RTX 3060 configuration from a couple of years ago has been doing the rounds with an $899 sales price during recent events - but Best Buy's latest sale has kicked that all the way down to $799. With the Ryzen 7 processor and 16GB RAM you're getting a fantastic deal here - one I'd make the most of myself if I was stateside.
Buy it if:
✅ You play moderately demanding games...
✅ ... but nothing too graphically intense
✅ Portability and travel are big priorities
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want the latest and greatest components
❌ You have the budget to spend on a newer version
Price Check: Amazon: $1,152.69
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro |
$249.99 $199.99 at Amazon
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is one of our favorite gaming headsets available right now. This is the Xbox version, but it's the one we recommend to the majority of multi-platform players. It's the only way to be able to switch easily between PS5 and Xbox Series X, and you're still getting that incredible SteelSeries audio and long-lasting comfort. With $50 off the price tag you're getting this set for a brand new record low price - we've never seen those numbers fall below $209 in the past.
Buy it if:
✅ You prioritize high quality audio
✅ You swap between PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms
✅ You don't need a wireless connection
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't need top shelf audio quality
❌ You only play on one platform
❌ A DAC isn't necessary
Price Check: Walmart: $249.99 | Best Buy: $249.99
UK: Nova Pro Wireless |
£329.99 £269.99 at Amazon
Nintendo Switch | $25 Digital Credit | $299.99 at Amazon
The Nintendo Switch seldom takes straight price cuts, so today's offer of $25 free Amazon credit looks like it's as good as it's gonna get. That's still a great deal if you're after the standard edition console in the US though - especially considering we've only ever seen $10 off the final price in the past.
Buy it if:
✅ You're yet to dive into the Switch catalog
✅ You mostly play docked mode
✅ You're upgrading from a Switch Lite
Don't buy it if:
❌ You play mostly handheld
❌ You want to hedge your bets on a new console
❌ High performance Triple-A titles are a priority
Price Check: Walmart: $292.95 | Best Buy: $299.99
UK: Nintendo Switch OLED |
£319.99 £288.98 at Amazon
PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle |
£539.99 £453.99 at Amazon
We'll kick off with the biggest offer we've seen so far today - but it's one for the UK crowd. Lucky console hunters can score an £86 discount on the God of War Ragnarok bundle right now. It goes without saying that's a record low price - we've only ever seen the bundle at £479 before today. When you're saving on the actual console price you know you've scored yourself a stunning discount.
Price Check | Argos: £479.99 | Currys: £479.99
Good morning deal hunters! It's a good day to score yourself a discount. This year's Prime Day gaming deals have taken me back a bit - to the days of decent savings and actually surprising price cuts. With plenty of kit on the shelves (including console discounts on PS5?!) there's certainly something for everyone here - and I'll be slinging you all my favorite discounts as soon as I find them. Stay tuned for some top picks, speedy lightning deals, and plenty of strange finds then!
