The best Prime Day deals for gamers live: save on PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and more
All the biggest Prime Day deals for gamers
By Tabitha Baker published
Prime Day deals are here, and gamers are being treated particularly well this year. Discounts across PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC are all looking strong already - and we're just a few hours out of the gate. We're going to be keeping you well stocked with all the latest Prime Day deals for gamers right here, covering the hottest flash sales and the deepest discounts you need to be aware of right now.
- Browse all gaming deals at Amazon US (opens in new tab)
- Browse all gaming deals at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
Straight out the gate, we've already seen record low prices across monitors, keyboards, Nintendo Switch accessories, and official PS5 controllers, but there's plenty more where they came from.
Whatever your console or whatever state your gaming PC is in, we'll help you find all the best Prime Day gaming deals available right now, so sit back and relax - we're trawling through those virtual aisles for you.
The best Prime Day deals for gamers in the US
- PS5: Save up to 50% on GTA, Elden Ring, Far Cry, and more (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: NBA, Elden Ring, Destiny, and more up to 79% off (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch: Switch Sports and Mario + Rabbids up to 67% off (opens in new tab)
- Gaming PCs: Pre-builts starting from just $599 (opens in new tab)
- Gaming laptops: RTX rigs up to 25% off (opens in new tab)
- TVs: Fire displays now starting from $199.99 (opens in new tab)
The best Prime Day deals for gamers in the UK
- PS5: games starting from just £14.99 (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: save on consoles and up to 73% on games (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch: OLED bundles from under £300 (opens in new tab)
- Gaming PCs: budget rigs from just £549.99 (opens in new tab)
- Gaming laptops: now starting from just £599 (opens in new tab)
- TVs: save up to 50% on Samsung, Fire, Hisense and more (opens in new tab)
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, now $174.99 (was $309) (opens in new tab)
Don't think we're leaving you out PC players - we've just spotted this 43% discount on the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU. That's a record breaking discount on the six-core, 12-thread bad boy, bringing us down to just $174.99 (opens in new tab) - $134 off the final price. The best part is this discount isn't even reserved for Prime members, so everyone can have a piece of the pie.
Nintendo Switch OLED bundles from under £300 (opens in new tab)
One for our UK peeps here - anyone still on the hunt for a Nintendo Switch OLED can find some stunning bundles up for grabs in Amazon's Prime Day deals right now. You can pick up that gorgeous display for just £298 with a copy of Just Dance 2022 thrown in, or spring a little more to £308 and grab Pokemon Legends Arceus, Metroid Dread, or Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Those are both cheaper than buying the console at its regular £309.99 RRP.
Just Dance bundle:
£359.98 £294.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Pokemon Legends Arceus bundle:
£359.98 £308 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Metroid Dread bundle:
£359.98 £308.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga bundle:
£359.98 £308.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
EVGA X12 gaming mouse now $14.99 (was $49.99) (opens in new tab)
Plummeting all the way down from $50, the EVGA X12 gaming mouse is now available for just $14.99 (opens in new tab). That's a record low price on the budget pointer, boasting a solid eight programmable buttons, reliable 16K DPI, flexible ambidextrous design and - best of all - a cost under $20.
Claim a free $25 Amazon gift card with Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab)
You can claim a free $25 gift card (opens in new tab) when you grab an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset right now at Amazon. We don't expect to see this discount bettered in future sales to come either - finding any way to save on this popular headset is particularly difficult - that MSRP hasn't shifted since launch! The $25 credit is available with both the $299 128GB model and the $399 256GB model.
Register your interest for a PS5 console (opens in new tab)
Why not kick things off with the big kahuna - this might be the last chance you get to register for PS5 stock this side of a surprise Prime Day restock. Simply head over to the product page (opens in new tab) and sign up for email invites. If you're successful (Amazon isn't guaranteeing stock for everyone), you'll receive word when the next drop lands, with a unique link to go and purchase your hard-won console.
We don't know if Amazon will be offering a Prime Day PS5 restock, but you'll want too be prepared for one just in case.
