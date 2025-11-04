Best Buy's early Black Friday deals end this week, these are the PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC sales you need to catch
I've scrolled all Best Buy's early Black Friday deals
1. Quick links
2. Top picks
3. Live updates
Black Friday deals have landed early at Best Buy this week, with discounts hitting PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox games and gadgets. This is a big sale, I should know - I've just scrolled all the way through it.
I've picked out all the early Black Friday deals on tech we've had in our own setups over the years, and actually recommend every day. That means you'll only find the games and gizmos that I would buy myself on this page.
Whether you're after Switch accessories, PS5 games, or PC upgrades, there's plenty on Best Buy's shelves right now. Not only that, but the retailer has rolled out its own Holiday Price Match Guarantee, which means anything purchased between now and the end of the year can be price matched until January 15.
That means beating the crowds with early offers has never looked better, and I'm warming those engines with my own top picks just below. These early Black Friday deals will come to an end on Sunday, with a new roster of Doorbusters promised for Friday.
I've been tracking Black Friday deals for over six years now, starting off as a dedicated Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar. That's where I learned how to spot the biggest offers, and where to find the heaviest discounts. However, I've also been hands-on with all the latest and greatest PS5, Switch, Xbox, and PC releases in the last five years as well. That means I know which gizmos are actually worth your deal-hunting time.
Quick links
- PS5: games from $12.10
- Switch: accessories from $9.99
- Controllers: starting from $9.99
- Headsets: starting from $37.99
- Laptops: starting from $699.99
- PCs: starting from $599.99
- Mice: Razer from $24.99
- Keyboards: Corsair from $54.99
- Monitors: starting from $47.99
My top picks
Read moreRead less▼
The Legend of Zelda Amiibo | $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy
Save $10 - Zelda Amiibo are $10 off ahead of Black Friday, with Best Buy dropping the range down to just $19.99. That's an excellent result for fans looking to complete their collection, with in-game benefits for both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.
Buy it if:
✅ You have Zelda Switch games
✅ You'll make use of the in-game items
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want a high-end figure to display
Price check: Amazon: $19.99 | Walmart: $29.88