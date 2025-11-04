Best Buy's early Black Friday deals end this week, these are the PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC sales you need to catch

Gaming consoles and accessories on a blue background with Black Friday deals badge

(Image credit: Future)

Black Friday deals have landed early at Best Buy this week, with discounts hitting PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox games and gadgets. This is a big sale, I should know - I've just scrolled all the way through it.

Tabitha Baker, Hardware Editor at GamesRadar
Tabitha Baker

I've been tracking Black Friday deals for over six years now, starting off as a dedicated Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar. That's where I learned how to spot the biggest offers, and where to find the heaviest discounts. However, I've also been hands-on with all the latest and greatest PS5, Switch, Xbox, and PC releases in the last five years as well. That means I know which gizmos are actually worth your deal-hunting time.

My top picks

The Legend of Zelda Amiibo | $29.99 $19.99 at Best BuySave $10 -
The Legend of Zelda Amiibo | $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy
Save $10 - Zelda Amiibo are $10 off ahead of Black Friday, with Best Buy dropping the range down to just $19.99. That's an excellent result for fans looking to complete their collection, with in-game benefits for both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

Buy it if:

You have Zelda Switch games
You'll make use of the in-game items

Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a high-end figure to display

Price check: Amazon: $19.99 | Walmart: $29.88

