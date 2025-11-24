The best cheap PBT keycaps to upgrade your keyboard for under $50 this Black Friday

Upgrading a keyboard can get expensive fast. If you look into the worlds of artisan keycaps, new switch plates, custom mods, and high-end switches, a $20 keyboard can quickly turn into a $200 job. That's why I've spent the last three months of my life road testing the cheapest PBT keycap sets I could find.

You're still getting quality here; PBT is a thicker, more durable plastic than the ABS sets you'll find on budget decks. However, even the best gaming keyboards sometimes skimp out on the caps - and grabbing a fresh set can completely change the way your deck looks and feels.

There are five brands on the test bench today; Epomaker, Keychron, Glorious, Ghost Judge, and Ducky. All have keycap sets readily available for less than $50 from major retailers, all offering sturdy PBT build qualities. I'll cut to the chase, Epomaker is your best bet overall.

However, the others still have their benefits - you'll find all my notes from my journey into the world of the best PBT keycap sets just below.

The quick list

1. Epomaker

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Epomaker Available at Amazon Price: $20 - $30 Layout: ANSI / ISO Keys: 113 Profile: Cherry

What I love Elegant design

Deep, rich feel

Range of designs available What to consider Smoother than others

I took the Epomaker Glintrix PBT set out for a spin and was immediately smitten. This is the deepest feel to all the keycaps in my testing pool, with the most resistance and richest snap to each keypress. That makes for a super precise and satisfying typing experience, and everything still looks fantastic up top.

Shinethrough caps let your RGBs do their thing, but switching those LEDs off also leaves a nicely elegant effect with these bordered legends and light gray accents. The white of this set isn't quite as crisp as others, but its creamier aesthetic works particularly well instead. I also tested a darker blue set and was impressed with the uniformity and boldness of color.

Epomaker has a range of keycap sets available, and easily picked up from a range of different retailers, with Cherry profile keys, doubleshot legends, and enough caps to suit both ISO and ANSI layouts all the way up to a full sized deck. It's also one of the cheaper options in my list, despite offering the best typing experience overall.

2. Keychron