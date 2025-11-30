<a id="elk-4f062f20-d050-4ff6-ba05-9d9b6c40e796"></a><h2 id="retailers-are-swapping-to-cyber-monday-2">Retailers are swapping to Cyber Monday</h2><p id="2a1dd1a7-edf4-4d93-bf4c-0df3d1df8418" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">With last week's discounts done and dusted a number of retailers are swapping to Cyber Monday vibes this weekend. That comes with a few price increases on some of my favorite discounts (we'll get into that in a bit) but I'm also seeing a number of additional savings to make up for it. I'll be here throughout the entire sale, so you can put that scrolling hand to rest.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>