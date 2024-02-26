Superman’s new suit gets a glowing response from Lois Lane star: "I was blown away"

Superman: Legacy hasn’t started filming yet, but preparations are well underway. Not only did the cast recently unite for a table read, but it seems that the Superman suit has also been revealed, and left those involved "blown away".

"We were just out in Atlanta, we did our first table read, I got to see the suit," Lois Lane actor Rachel Brosnahan told Deadline. "I was blown away, I hope that the fans are as well." Donning the super suit this time around is Pearl star David Corenswet who has been cast as the Man of Steel in the upcoming movie.

Brosnahan also shared with the publication that she’s been researching a lot for the new movie. "I’m still preparing. I’m talking to some journalists, I’m reading a lot of comics – so many I hadn’t read before. It’s been really fun to dig into this universe."

James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy will be the first live-action movie to kick off DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The new DC Studios head is playing his cards close to his chest on what it will tackle, but we do know it will focus on a young Clark Kent when he’s working at The Daily Planet.

We also know that a familiar villain will be appearing too as Nicholas Hoult has been cast as Lex Luthor. Other confirmed cast members include Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Aside from that, Gunn has teased some interesting story inspirations and we have seemingly got our first look at the Superman logo.

Superman: Legacy arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025. Check out all of the other new superhero movies to expect over the next few years.