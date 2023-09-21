James Gunn namechecks the story that's a "huge influence" on his new Superman movie

James Gunn is always keen to tease his upcoming projects on social media. Superman: Legacy, which he is both writing and directing, is no exception. Now, thanks to a single comic book, we might have a better idea about what his take on the Man of Steel will look like.

"Just received this stunningly gorgeous Absolute edition of Superman for All Seasons, one of my favorite Superman stories & a huge influence on Legacy (& a strangely perfect bookend with All-Star Superman)," Gunn tweeted. "The late, great Tim Sale’s artwork & Bjarne Hansen’s watercolor work have never looked better - nor have Clark & Ma & Pa. Jeph Loeb’s elegant, confident story still sings."

Gunn has already teased All-Star Superman – for my money, the best Supes story ever told – as a key text for Superman: Legacy, but Superman for All Seasons again hints at the direction he’s aiming to fly in with his take on the iconic DC hero.

Superman for All Seasons is largely a low-key coming-of-age tale, with four separate stories focusing on Clark coming to terms with his powers, his connection to Smallville, and the influence of those – particularly his parents, Lois Lane, and Lana Lang – around him. For a temperature check on what tone we could be getting, it's worth noting it also served as an inspiration for the 2000s TV show Smallville.

Superman also frequently butts heads with Lex Luthor in the story, perhaps indicating that the foes will clash from the onset of the new-fangled DCU.

David Corenswet has been cast as Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan joining him as Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy, set for cinemas on July 11, 2025. The rest of the currently confirmed cast consists of Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Green Lantern/Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan).

