Memorial Day PS5 deals drop one of our favorite wireless headsets to a record low price

If you’re in need of an audio upgrade and want to go wireless, then this Memorial Day PS5 deal has come just in time for you: the excellent Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 gaming headset is down to its lowest ever price right now. It can be yours for just $79.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (a saving of $20 from its $100 list price).

While this can get outpunched by those more premium sets on our best gaming headset list, make no mistake that this is an excellent set of cups. It's also nice to see PS5 wireless headsets become more and more affordable and in the reach of more folks.

We see this model popping up regularly in PS5 headset deals - the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 has been down to this price twice in the past two months or so. However, its average price since its 2020 launch is still $90 easily, so the value for money here is excellent.

You'll find more information on this Memorial Day PS5 deal just below, and plenty more PS5 headset deals further down the page. For more setup inspiration, we're also rounding up the best Memorial Day TV deals as well.

Today's best Memorial Day PS5 headset deal

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 | PS5, PS4, PC | $100 $79.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20; lowest ever price - This is literally the best value price we've ever seen on this excellent PS5 and PS4 headset and it makes for one of the best PS5 headset deals we've seen, well, ever. Cut the cords with a great headset, and save money while you do so.



(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 | PS5, PS4, PC | $150 $126.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $23 - While not quite as bombastic as the 600 deal, if you're looking for a bit more from your wireless PS5 headset then there is a good discount on the 700s too. One of the best sets for PS5 and PS4, and this is its third-lowest price so the value is good.



Simply put, the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 is a terrific wireless headset for the price point, especially for online gaming, and could easily be the best PS5 headset for anyone looking to cut the cords, save money, and maintain quality too.

More of today's best PS5 headset deals

If this particular PS5 headset deal isn't the right one for you, then below are some prices on some other great sets, wherever you are in the world right now.

