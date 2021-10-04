Massive Apple sale sees record low prices on AirPods and iPad deals at Amazon

Amazon's latest Epic Daily Deals instalment is a whole host of Apple sales, with AirPods and iPad deals reaching some incredible prices, the lowest we've seen yet.

There are savings across the range right now, but our favorites lie with the newly released 9th generation iPad, the second generation AirPods with wireless charging and, of course, the AirPods Pros.

This week's iPad deals can save you up to $100 on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (now $999, was $1,099), but if you're not quite looking to spend that much, you'll find a record lowest price on the entry-level model as well. At $299, there's a $30 discount up for grabs here - a saving that we've only seen once or twice during the weeks this tablet has been on sale. That's an excellent offer, especially considering you're upping your storage over the previous version, with 64GB available. We also don't expect that price to be beaten in this year's Black Friday iPad deals.

If you're after some AirPods deals, the previous second-generation model (with wireless charging) has never been cheaper. A $129.99 price point is a fantastic result - we've never seen these true wireless earbuds go below $130 before and you're saving a full $70 over the $199 MSRP. We'd recommend spending the extra $20 to pick up this model if you have a Qi charger to hand, but you can also find the standard charging model for $109.99 (was $159).

You'll find all these AirPods and iPad deals just below, or you can skip straight to the section of the Apple sale you're looking for using the links below.

Today's best Apple sales

Today's best iPad deals

iPad 2021 | $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 - The new entry level iPad has just dropped down to $299 once again at Amazon. This is a price we've seen a couple of times since the latest model launched last month, but it's a record low so there's never been a better time to upgrade. You're getting more storage in here than previous iterations, with 64GB under the hood, as well.

iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) | $799 $749 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're after something with a little more power to it, the 11-inch iPad Pro is also on sale in Amazon's latest iPad deals. We've only ever seen this model $50 cheaper once, and that was during a particularly speedy flash sale in August so this is still a nice price for that M1 performance.

iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) | $1,099 $999 at Amazon

Save $100 - If you're really going all out, then you'll find this reliable $100 discount on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Amazon. We've seen this price for a while now, but if you're looking for the full power of the M1 chip and that gorgeous XDR display there isn't anything else out there like it.

Today's best AirPods deals

AirPods 2nd generation with standard charging case | $159 $109 at Amazon

Save $50 - While we did briefly see this base model drop down to $99 in last year's Black Friday AirPods deals, we haven't seen a price come close to that record low in a long time. That makes this $109 cost all the more impressive, especially if you're not fussed about wireless charging.

AirPods 2nd generation with wireless charging case | $199 $129 at Amazon

Save $70 - If you have a Qi charger around the house, we'd recommend picking up this $129 set of AirPods. This is the cheapest we've ever seen this model go, and with $70 off the price tag you're saving a good chunk of change here. We're far more used to seeing this model at $159 in previous AirPods deals.

AirPods Pro | $249 $179 at Amazon

Save $70 - Amazon's Apple sale is also extending to the popular AirPods Pro buds. While November's discounts last year did shave an extra $10 off this cost, we haven't seen that saving return all year. That means you're getting the best price we've seen so far in 2021's AirPods deals here.

More of today's best Apple sales

There are more than just AirPods and iPad deals up for grabs today, though you'll find a range of other models are also on sale right now. There are also some excellent prices on the Apple Watch and M1 MacBook floating around today, and you'll find all the lowest costs from around the web just below.

If you're hungry for more savings, we're also rounding up our expectations for this year's Cyber Monday iPad deals and Cyber Monday AirPods deals. Or, check out the best gaming tablets and best gaming earbuds for more options.