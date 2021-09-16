Cyber Monday AirPods deals: what to expect in 2021

While all eyes are usually on Friday’s sales, Cyber Monday AirPods deals can still offer up some excellent discounts on Apple’s premium true wireless earbuds. In fact, we generally see retailers simply extending their sales over the November shopping weekend after Friday’s excitement is over, which means more time to pick up some great discounts.

The quality of this year’s Cyber Monday AirPods deals could go one of two ways. Apple is slated to launch a new set of AirPods by the end of the year, currently rumored to be AirPods 3, a follow up to the 2019 second generation that’s seeing so many discounts at the moment. If these new buds land before November it’s likely we won’t see any Cyber Monday AirPods deals on the older model.

That’s because Apple devices tend to see heavy discounts as soon as they are replaced, as retailers rush to clear inventory before the new, similarly priced, model appears. If you’re after a super cheap pair of AirPods and you don’t need the latest release, then, we’d recommend keeping a close eye out over the next month or so.

However, we’re still looking forward to some record low prices on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. The more premium options aren’t set for a refresh this year, and so we should see prices falling even further in 2021’s holiday sales.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates on this year’s Cyber Monday AirPods deals right here, but bookmark this page because we’ll be keeping it stacked with all the best offers as soon as they land. We're also tracking all the best Black Friday AirPods deals if you're getting ready for the main event.

When will Cyber Monday AirPods deals begin? Cyber Monday officially kicks off on Monday November 29 this year, but we do generally see retailers bringing their discounts over from Black Friday AirPods deals. If we are to see any discounts on the new releases, they will likely be limited to Friday’s offers however, record discounts on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max should stick around to Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday AirPods deals: what we expect to see

If Apple doesn’t launch the AirPods 3 in time for November’s sale we’re expecting to see some super low prices on the second generation model. These buds first launched way back in 2019, and with nearly three years under their belts by the time November rolls around they will be well worn on the shelves. That’s a recipe for some incredible Cyber Monday AirPods deals, potentially dropping even lower than the $99 record low we saw very briefly last year (and a few times in 2021).

It’s a little easier to predict AirPods Pro offers. We’re not expecting a refresh of this model in 2021, which means the ANC earbuds will likely be the star of the show this year (especially if the second generation is wiped out by November). The lowest price we’ve ever seen here is $169.99 / £175 - and we’ve been seeing such discounts fairly regularly over the last few weeks. That means there are already some excellent offers out there, but Cyber Monday AirPods deals could bring those prices down to $159 / £159 if we’re really lucky.

The AirPods Max represent Apple’s most premium headphones. Originally launching in December at $549, we’ve seen the luxury cups readily available at $499 throughout the year and, more recently, hitting $489.99 price lows. Apple may want to keep this price for Cyber Monday, after all, this is the headphones’ first shot at holiday sales. However, considering we’re already seeing significant discounts sticking around here, we might expect to see an additional $10 or $20 off the price here.

