Thunderbolts release date shifts due to Fantastic Four Valentine's Day announcement

Marvel Studios has switched the release dates of two of its biggest 2025 movies, moving up Thunderbolts two months and pushing Fantastic Four back.

Following Marvel's Valentine’s Day Fantastic Four announcement, it has been revealed that Thunderbolts will now be released on May 2, 2025, instead of its previous date of July 25, 2025. In turn, Fantastic Four will now be released on July 25, 2025, losing its May slot to the anti-hero movie.

Alongside the release dates, Marvel has also confirmed Fantastic Four’s official cast via the studio's Twitter account . The vintage-looking illustration shows The Last of Us ’ Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Napoleon ’s Vanessa Kirby as Susan 'Sue' Storm Richards (Invisible Woman), The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Benjamin Grimm (The Thing) and Stranger Things ’ Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (The Human Torch), all making up our new Fantastic Four. Marvel is keeping the storyline under wraps for now, but the retro poster and inclusion of a 1963 copy of Life Magazine, tells us that the upcoming movie may be set in the ’60s.

As for Thunderbolts , very little is known about the movie at this point other than The Thunderbolts are a group of MCU antiheroes rising in a world without The Avengers. Sebastian Stan reprises his role as Bucky Barnes, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The cast also includes Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Harrison Ford (who is replacing William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross), and The Bear's Ayo Edebiri.

Both movies are set to release in 2025 as a part of Marvel’s Phase 6 .