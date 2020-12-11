Marvel hints that Daredevil could appear in She-Hulk, and MCU fans are losing their minds

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil entered the MCU in his own Netflix series, which ran for 3 seasons. Unfortunately, Netflix eventually cancelled the show in 2018 – and the deal between the streamer and Disney meant that the character couldn’t be used in film or TV for two years afterwards. That period of time is now up, and fans marked the occasion with a campaign to revive the series for streaming with the original cast and crew.

Their wish to see Daredevil in the MCU again may come true, though maybe not quite in the way they envisioned. Amidst a slew of reveals, including the news that 10 new Star Wars and Marvel shows are on their way, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that Daredevil could be appearing in the upcoming She-Hulk series.

The show is going to be a courtroom comedy, and Feige hinted that this could be significant: “And since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specialises specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases, you never know what Marvel characters are going to pop up from episode to episode.” Disney also promises that “She-Hulk will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth.”

Considering Daredevil is a lawyer in his downtime, an appearance in the series would make a lot of sense. But whether Matt Murdock is among that “host” or not is too early to say, though we do now have confirmation that Tatiana Maslany will be playing the eponymous She-Hulk, AKA Jennifer Walters.

Though the sheer magnitude of reveals has meant some things are flying under the radar, the Daredevil tease has caused a lot of excitement online, with fans hoping for Charlie Cox to return to the role.

She-Hulk is due for release in 2022. Until then, check out everything we know so far about Marvel Phase 4 – and get ready for WandaVision, which hits Disney Plus January 15 2021.