Daredevil Netflix series rights revert back to Marvel – and fans are demanding a revival

Daredevil kickstarted the Netflix-Marvel crossover back in 2015. Despite the series receiving critical acclaim and plenty of love – even leading to an Avengers: Endgame-style crossover with its counterparts Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist in The Defenders – Netflix made the decision to cancel the series back in 2018. Part of the deal meant that Marvel Studios couldn't use the character for a two year period in any of their films or TV shows.

Now, the Daredevil rights have reverted back to Marvel (as of November 29th), so fans are calling for the show to get a revival, as reported by Deadline. Using the hashtag #SaveDaredevil, a campaign has been launched to bring the series back with the same cast and creative team – and still featuring mature content.

“We’re inviting the Fandom Without Fear and Daredevil fans around the world to join us on Twitter and other social media platforms to amplify the #SaveDaredevil hashtag worldwide,” the campaign’s website reads, stating they want to “remind Disney and Marvel that the fans want to see OUR version of the Daredevil character return with Charlie Cox in the role, and the series revived with the same cast and mature rating.”

This is not a drill! The Daredevil moratorium ends 🚨 THIS SUNDAY November 29 🚨 and we need your help to get #SaveDaredevil trending 😈! Read up on our website @ https://t.co/yrLLTKK8m9 or continue with this thread for more details 👇 pic.twitter.com/M1DQKhSnBuNovember 24, 2020

With so many Marvel characters getting their own spinoffs in shows on Disney Plus, including WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it definitely seems a possibility that we might be seeing the Netflix character reappear on streaming again – though the campaign’s website calls for a Hulu revival, as there's more of a place for mature content on this streamer than on Disney Plus.

The Snyder Cut movement has become infamous lately – both for the passion of its fans and the fact that it was actually successful, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League is hitting HBO Max as a miniseries next year. If that can work, why not #SaveDaredevil?

We’ll have to wait and see if the defender of Hell’s Kitchen returns to our screens, but until then, check out our guide to everything coming our way in Marvel Phase 4.