Disney promises 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series, and more across the next few years

Disney has revealed multiple Star Wars and Marvel series are coming to Disney Plus in the next few years.

As mentioned during the Disney Investor Day stream, "roughly" 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series, and 15 series across Disney's live-action and animation wings, plus Pixar, are all in the works. There will also be 15 Disney and Pixar movies coming straight to Disney Plus.

That new influx of Marvel and Star Wars series presumably begins with WandaVision, which arrives on January 15. Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye are all coming in 2021. Ms. Marvel (which is currently filming), Moon Knight, and She-Hulk have also been officially unveiled by Marvel Studios. That leaves at least three projects coming to Disney Plus that are as-yet-unannounced.

The slate in a galaxy far, far away is looking decidedly more ambiguous. The Mandalorian is the jewel in the crown and it's likely that will soon be flanked by multiple spin-offs, including a Boba Fett series. An Obi-Wan series starring Ewan McGregor and a Cassian Andor prequel have been officially confirmed. Willow, starring Warwick Davis, is also on the way.

More than ever, it appears Disney is focusing its attention on television. Marvel and Star Wars are set to completely dominate the streaming service over the next 36 months. Couple that with several Disney and Pixar features heading to Disney Plus and you're suddenly looking at one of the best packages around.

