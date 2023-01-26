Lady Gaga apparently confirms she has started filming on Joker 2

Lady Gaga has seemingly confirmed that she has started filming Joker 2: Folie à Deux. The actor will be starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck as Harley Quinn.

After receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for Top Gun: Maverick's "Hold My Hand," Gaga took to Instagram to celebrate the news. "Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song 'Hold My Hand' for an Oscar this year! Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema," reads the caption.

Then comes the apparent confirmation that Gaga is hard at work on Joker 2: "Love you my co-writer Bloodpop I'm on set filming now big love to little monsters!" Capping off the message was a single emoji – a joker playing card.

Plot details on Joker 2 are firmly under wraps for now, but it will reportedly be a musical. Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener have been cast in the sequel, with Zazie Beetz reprising her role as Sophie, Arthur's neighbor. A first look image of Phoenix has been released, and it's suitably creepy. We'll have to wait a while longer to see what Gaga's take on Harley Quinn looks like, though.

Elsewhere at the Oscars, Gleeson was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin. You can see our full Oscars 2023 nominations list through the link.

Joker 2 seems unaffected by the current changes at DC, with the first look at James Gunn and Peter Safran's new slate of movies expected imminently. Amid the upheaval, though, Henry Cavill is out as Superman, Wonder Woman 3 has been canceled, and Black Adam 2 isn't coming anytime soon. Jason Momoa, though, has teased an exciting DC future.

Joker: Folie à Deux arrives October 4, 2024. Until then, see our roundup of all of this year's major upcoming movie release dates to get planning those 2023 theater trips.