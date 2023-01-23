Jason Momoa says he filmed Aquaman 2 with multiple Batman actors

Jason Momoa has revealed that he filmed Aquaman 2 with more than one Batman actor – meaning it's a mystery which version will make it into the finished film.

Michael Keaton reportedly filmed a cameo as Batman in the movie, per The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), but test audiences found the actor's inclusion confusing. Keaton will also be reprising his Batman role in The Flash, which at one point was shifted to release after Aquaman 2, but has since moved back to release ahead of the sequel.

Momoa also shared a picture with Ben Affleck from the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, meaning Affleck also filmed as his version of the Caped Crusader.

"I shot with a couple different Batmans, but you just don't know what's going on and we'll see what the end product is," Momoa told TheWrap (opens in new tab).

The actor also addressed his DC future, following a cryptic video showing Momoa extremely excited about something following a meeting with Warner Bros., thanking studio boss David Zaslav and DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran in the clip.

"[I'm feeling] really fucking good," he commented. "Aquaman's not going anywhere so it's alright." He added: "Everything's gonna be good, we're still here and then I might be dipping into some other things too."

The actor's future as Aquaman was uncertain following a major upheaval for DC after Gunn and Safran took the reins, and there is speculation that Momoa could end up playing anti-hero Lobo in the DCU going forward. Momoa hasn't confirmed anything just yet, but it seems entirely possible that he could end up playing more than one DC character going forward.

What is certain, though, is that Henry Cavill is officially out as Superman and Patty Jenkins won't be returning to direct Wonder Woman 3, which has been scrapped in its current incarnation. Gunn and Safran are set to reveal more from the new DC slate this January, so expect news imminently.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters this December 25. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates.