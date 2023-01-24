Oscars 2023 nominations Live Coverage – All the news as it happens

The Oscars may not be until March, but today is the big day for many. We're just minutes away from the full shortlists of Oscar nominations to be unveiled, with those budding for Best Picture and Best Director set to be among the most keenly-anticipated picks.

If you believe the pre-Oscars buzz, The Fabelmans, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The Banshees of Inisherin are all set to dominate come Oscars night. But there could be a few snubs and surprises still in store as the longlist of hopes are whittled down to just a handful of favorites, outsiders, and shock faces.

So join us as all the nominations for this year's Oscars are revealed. And while you wait, check out our own Oscars 2023 predictions to see if we're cinema's answer to Nostradamus or whether we've second-guessed the Academy and got it all wrong.

It all kicks off at 5:30 AM Pacific/8:30 AM Eastern/1:30 PM GMT, but don't worry we'll be bringing you all of the updates live.