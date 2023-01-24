Live
Oscars 2023 nominations Live Coverage – All the news as it happens
Who made the shortlist? Join us as the Oscars 2023 nominations are revealed
The Oscars may not be until March, but today is the big day for many. We're just minutes away from the full shortlists of Oscar nominations to be unveiled, with those budding for Best Picture and Best Director set to be among the most keenly-anticipated picks.
If you believe the pre-Oscars buzz, The Fabelmans, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The Banshees of Inisherin are all set to dominate come Oscars night. But there could be a few snubs and surprises still in store as the longlist of hopes are whittled down to just a handful of favorites, outsiders, and shock faces.
So join us as all the nominations for this year's Oscars are revealed. And while you wait, check out our own Oscars 2023 predictions to see if we're cinema's answer to Nostradamus or whether we've second-guessed the Academy and got it all wrong.
It all kicks off at 5:30 AM Pacific/8:30 AM Eastern/1:30 PM GMT, but don't worry we'll be bringing you all of the updates live.
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson (Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
- Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Live Action Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Animated Short Film
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year Of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best achievement in sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Costume design
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Best Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Patterson, Ian Stokell
- Glass Onion - Rian Johnson
- Living - Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverick - Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie (based on characters created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr.)
- Women Talking - Sarah Polley
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Kerry Condon - Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
It's showtime!
Are you ready? The stream for the Oscars 2023 nominations has now begun. You can follow along here and also check out the official stream (opens in new tab) as the road to the 95th Academy Awards begins. Get that refresh button at the ready: the nominees will be read out at a lightning pace.
15 MINUTES TO GO
Competition is tight in the major categories, with a lot of different contenders vying for Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.
There are already some big favorites in the acting categories, with stars like Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan, and Michelle Williams all expected to be nominated. But there are also plenty of underdogs as well – in particular we’ve been wondering whether Aftersun will get some Academy attention too.
In terms of Best Picture, we’re expecting to see nominations going to frontrunners like Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, and The Fabelmans. With the expanded number of nominees, Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick are also potentials too.
Finally the Best Director gong has some familiar names already in the running, like Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and Steven Spielberg. But don’t discount Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Todd Field (Tár), and Baz Luhrmann (Elvis), and Sarah Polley (Women Talking) just yet either.
Of course, the Academy always has some surprises up its sleeve too, so there could be some unexpected nominations as well. Luckily, we haven’t got long to wait now…
Could 2023's Oscars be the Year of the Sequel? Don't bet against it. Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are all outside hopes to nab the Best Picture award. If all three make it on to the 10-strong Best Picture list, it'll be the first time in Academy history that multiple sequels have been nominated for the big prize in the same year.
We'll find out if that's the case in just under 30 minutes...
The countdown is on...
This year’s nominations are being announced by actor and writer Riz Ahmed and M3GAN star and producer Allison Willians. The pair will be announcing live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills at 13.30 GMT.
Ahmed himself is no stranger to Academy Awards, having nabbed an Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film in 2022 for The Long Goodbye. He also got a Best Actor nomination for Sound of Metal back at the 93rd Academy Awards.
Williams was one of the main stars of Lena Dunham’s Girls on HBO and has made a name for herself in horror, starring in Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning Get Out.
Hello and welcome! Hollywood will be waiting with bated breath to see if their names are read out at today's Oscars nomination stream – and we'll be there every step of the way.
The event starts at 5:30 AM Pacific/8:30 AM Eastern/1:30 PM GMT. It all comes thick and fast, so be sure to stick with us for the latest reactions and analysis as the Oscars nominations are revealed.
While you wait, be sure to cast a glance ahead to 2023's year in cinema with our movie release dates guide, plus a look at who has already triumphed this year with the list of the Golden Globes 2023 winners.
